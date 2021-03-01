Basketball
Atlanta fires coach Pierce
ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce was fired less than halfway into a season that began with heightened expectations but was beset by injuries.
The Hawks are 14-20 and 11th in the Eastern Conference following a 109-99 loss at Miami on Sunday. It was the Hawks’ 11th loss after holding a fourth-quarter lead.
Pierce, 44, gave no indication that he thought he was in trouble after Sunday’s loss. He ran the Hawks’ practice on Monday morning.
Hawks president Travis Schlenk said he and his staff made the decision to fire Pierce on Monday morning and decided against waiting until the All-Star break to announce the move.
The Hawks named former Sonics player and coach Nate McMillan interim coach.
Raptors-Pistons postponed: Toronto’s game against Detroit that was scheduled for Tuesday is being postponed until Wednesday, a move that the NBA hopes gives the Raptors time to get back onto the floor.
The Raptors game against Chicago on Sunday was postponed indefinitely because of positive tests and contact tracing issues.
Michigan moves up to No. 2 in poll: Michigan finally broke the stranglehold of Gonzaga and Baylor atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, taking advantage of the Bears’ loss at Kansas to leap into the No. 2 spot.
Texas A&M women reach best-ever ranking: Texas A&M moved up to No. 2, its highest ranking ever in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll. Connecticut remained the top choice in the poll.
Florida St. extends Hamilton’s contract: No. 11 Florida State extended coach Leonard Hamilton’s contract through the 2024-25 season. The deal will keep Hamilton on the FSU sideline until he is 76 years old.
Albany, Brown part ways after 20 years: University of Albany men’s basketball coach Will Brown is out after two decades. Brown said that he and the school had agreed “to mutually part ways.”
Denver fires Billups: The University of Denver is parting ways with basketball coach Rodney Billups after five seasons. Billups finished 48-94 at the school where he once was a standout player.
Dempsey out as Binghamton’s coach: Binghamton University announced that men’s basketball coach Tommy Dempsey is out after nine years and assistant Levell Sanders was named interim coach.
NIT moves 2021 event to Texas: The NIT is moving the entire 2021 event to Texas, taking the semifinals and championship game out of New York’s Madison Square Garden for the first time in the 83-year history of college basketball’s oldest postseason tournament.
Briefly
Baseball: MLB has cleared the way for the return of in-game video on dugout iPads beginning on opening day, with catcher signals clipped when they are displayed on a computer. ... The Royals made official their $25 million, four-year contract with third baseman Hunter Dozier. ... The Mets will honor the late Tom Seaver by wearing a “41” patch on their home and away jerseys this season.
Football: Green Bay quarterback and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers donated $1 million to help 80 locally owned business in or around his hometown of Chico, Calif. ... The Bears hired former Texas coach Tom Herman in an analyst role.
Soccer: The U.S. men’s team will play 47th-ranked Jamaica on March 25 at Wiener Neustadt, Austria, the first of two exhibitions with the full player pool in Europe on FIFA international fixture dates.
Tennis: Novak Djokovic equaled Roger Federer’s career record for most time spent at No. 1 in the ATP rankings at 310 weeks. ... Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Miami Open so he can spend extra time preparing to “work his way back out on tour.”
Television: ESPN has re-signed Rece Davis to a multiyear contract that will keep him in place as host of the network’s popular Saturday college football pregame show.
Obituaries: Irv Cross, the former NFL defensive back who became the first Black man to work full-time as a sports analyst on national television, died Sunday. He was 81. ... Vi Ripken, matriarch of the famed Orioles family that includes Hall of Fame son Cal Ripken Jr. and once the victim of a bizarre kidnapping, has died. She was 82.