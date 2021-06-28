Basketball
Clippers stave off elimination, beat Suns
PHOENIX — Paul George scored 41 points, Reggie Jackson added 23 and the resilient Los Angeles Clippers staved off elimination by beating the Phoenix Suns 116-102 on Monday in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
The short-handed Clippers were playing without two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and center Ivica Zubac, who missed his first game of the season with an MCL sprain in his right knee.
Mavericks welcome Kidd, GM Harrison: The Dallas Mavericks welcomed back former point guard Jason Kidd as their coach along with new general manager Nico Harrison.
The floor leader for Dallas’ only championship in 2011, Kidd is replacing his coach from that team, Rick Carlisle. The winningest coach in franchise history resigned June 17, a day after general manager Donnie Nelson’s departure was announced.
Hardaway is leading candidate for Magic: Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway has reportedly emerged as the Orlando Magic’s lead candidate to fill their head coaching vacancy, contradicting previous thoughts that the team would not likely hire a coach without prior NBA head-coaching experience.
Hardaway, who is currently the head coach at the University of Memphis,, reportedly interviewed with the Magic this past week.
Simmons withdraws from Australian Olympic squad: Ben Simmons has withdrawn from Australia’s Olympic squad in order to spend time working on his individual skill development following a disappointing NBA post-season for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Moore to receive Arthur Ashe Award: Maya Moore will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at The ESPYS for her work on criminal justice reform. The four-time WNBA champion will receive the honor from “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts on July 10.
Morsell transferring to Marquette: Darryl Morsell, the 2021 Big Ten defensive player of the year, is transferring from Maryland to Marquette for his final season of eligibility.
Soccer
Sommer saves Mbappe’s penalty, Swiss win
BUCHAREST, Romania — Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved a penalty kick from Kylian Mbappé to give his team a 5-4 penalty shootout victory Monday over the World Cup champions and a spot in the European Championship quarterfinals for the first time.
Sommer, who left in the middle of the Euro 2020 group stage to be with his wife for the birth of their second daughter, dived to his right to save the final penalty by Mbappé, the young France forward who became a superstar at the last World Cup by scoring in the final.
The victory after the 3-3 draw put the Swiss in the quarterfinals of a major soccer tournament for the first time in 67 years.
SPAIN 5, CROATIA 3: Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal scored in extra time to give Spain a 5-3 win over Croatia and a place in the quarterfinals.
After Croatia midfielder Mario Pasalic equalized in injury time to cap an improbable late comeback, Morata scored what proved to be the winner in the 100th minute.
De Bruyne, Hazard 50-50 to face Italy: Medical tests for Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard ruled out any serious injuries, and Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said there is a “50-50” chance they will play in Friday’s quarterfinal match against Italy.
Hockey
Bettman casts doubt on players in Olympics
TAMPA, Fla. — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said time is running out to reach a deal to send players to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, casting doubt on the league’s return to that event after skipping it in 2018.
The league, players’ union, International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation continue to negotiate with the Olympics seven months away. Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Monday night that the pandemic and disruption to next season are among the concerns, along with the lack of an agreement.
Blackhawks hire firm to investigate sex abuse claims: The Chicago Blackhawks have hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an independent review of allegations that a former player was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010.
“An experienced team of professionals, led by former federal prosecutor Reid Schar of the law firm of Jenner & Block LLP, has been retained and is currently conducting an independent review of these allegations,” CEO Danny Wirtz said in the memo.
Briefly
Football: Five-time Pro Bowl receiver Demaryius Thomas announced his retirement from the NFL following a decade-long career.
Boxing: The International Boxing Association’s new president is confident his beleaguered organization will be welcomed back into the Olympic family after the Tokyo Games.
Track and field: Germany’s Thomas Röhler ruled himself out of defending his Olympic javelin title because of a back injury.
Cycling: Tim Merlier powered to his maiden stage victory in Stage 3 of the Tour de France.
Olympics: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged to strengthen health controls at airports after a Ugandan Olympic team member tested positive for COVID-19 at the town hosting their training camp.
Obituaries: Greg “Da Bull” Noll, who became a surfing legend by combining a gregarious, outsized personality with the courage and skill to ride bigger, more powerful waves than anyone had ever attempted, has died. He was 84. ... Martyl Reinsdorf, the wife of Chicago Bulls and White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and the designer of championship rings for both teams, died after a long illness. She was 85.