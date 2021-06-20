Basketball
Hawks beat 76ers, to play Bucks
PHILADELPHIA — Trae Young made a late 3-pointer and scored 21 points to help Atlanta win for the third time in the series in Philadelphia, a 103-96 victory over the top-seeded 76ers in Game 7.
Kevin Huerter, who led the Hawks with 27 points, sealed the win with three free throws. Embiid scored 31 points.
SUNS 120, CLIPPERS 104: Devin Booker had 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his first career triple-double and the Suns overcame Chris Paul’s absence to beat the Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
NBA fines Embiid for Game 6 altercation: Philadelphia center Joel Embiid was fined $35,000 by the NBA for escalating an on-court altercation in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Atlanta.
Embiid fell on top of John Collins on the court in Game 6. Collins then shoved Embiid before both rose to their feet. Embiid had his arms stretched out wide with Collins’ hands around his neck as both walked off the court under the basket.
Hockey
Roy scores in OT, Vegas ties series
MONTREAL — Nicolas Roy converted his own rebound 1:18 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied to a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadien on Sunday nights, tying the Western Conference Finals series at 2-all.
Robin Lehner got the start in place of Marc-Andre Fleury and stopped 27 shots, and Brayden McNabb also scored for Vegas.
Canadiens’ coach sympton-free: Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme said he remained symptom-free two days after testing positive for COVID-19, and hoped to be back behind the bench during Montreal’s Western Conference Finals series against Vegas.
Soccer
Italy beats Wales, both advance
ROME — Matteo Pessina scored the only goal and Italy extended its unbeaten streak to a record-tying 30 matches with a 1-0 victory over Wales at the European Championship.
Italy finished Group A with a perfect nine points. Wales came second with four points and qualified for the last 16 at only its second European Championship.
SWITZERLAND 3, TURKEY 1: Xherdan Shaqiri scored two goals to give Switzerland a victory over Turkey and a likely place in the round of 16. Switzerland finished third in Group A.
UEFA probes discrimination at game in Hungary: Two European Championship matches in Hungary are being investigated for “potential discriminatory incidents,” UEFA said.
UEFA didn’t say what form of discrimination it was investigating or how it might have been expressed. It didn’t set out a timeline for when the inspector would report back or when there might be a hearing.
Qatar to require World Cup fans to be vaccinated: Qatar will require spectators at the 2022 World Cup to have received coronavirus vaccines to get into games. The Gulf nation is trying to secure a million vaccine doses to immunize fans wanting to watch the tournament.
Motor sports
Larson romps to another NASCAR victory
LEBANON, Tenn. — Kyle Larson won again — that’s all he does these days — this time in the Cup debut at Nashville Superspeedway, where Hendrick Motorsports’ new star drove to victory lane for the fourth consecutive week.
Larson led 264 of 300 laps Sunday for his third consecutive win in a points race, fourth straight including last weekend’s All-Star race.
Verstappen wins French GP: Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on Lap 52 of 53 to win the French Grand Prix. He used the DRS system to pass him on the inside before zooming to the 13th victory of his career.
Palou makes late surge to win IndyCar race: Alex Palou sailed past Josef Newgarden with two laps remaining to win at Road America and reclaim the IndyCar points lead as Team Penske lost its third consecutive race because of a late caution.
Briefly
Golf: Nelly Korda became the first two-time winner on the LPGA Tour this season, closing with a 5-under 67 for a two-stroke victory in the Meijer LPGA Classic. ... Harry Hall won the Wichita Open for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, closing with a 3-under 67.
Tennis: Matteo Berrettini dropped a set for the first time at the Queen’s Club tournament before going on to beat Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3. ... Ugo Humbert defeated Andrey Rublev 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the Halle Open final. ... Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to win a singles title on the elite women’s tennis tour with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Daria Kasatkina in the Viking Classic final. ... Liudmila Samsonova beat Belinda Bencic 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 to win the German Open.
Track and field: World Athletics will use $2 million in doping fines to increase the prize pool at the next two world championships. ... Garrett Scantling won the decathlon with a personal-best score of 8,647 points at the U.S. Olympic Trials. ... Trayvon Bromell won the 100 meters in 9.80 seconds. ... Michael Norman used a strong finish to win the 400 meters. ... Allyson Felix finished second in the 400 meters to make her fifth Olympic team. ... Rudy Winkler won the hammer with an American record throw of 271 feet, 4 inches.
Swimming: Simone Manuel brought the crowd to its feet on the final night of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials with a thrilling victory in the 50-meter freestyle.
Cycling: Joey Rosskopf timed his attack perfectly in the final mile to win the U.S. road cycling national championship, while Lauren Stephens won the first title of her career.