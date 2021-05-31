Hockey
Canadiens win Game 7 vs. Maple Leafs
TORONTO — Carey Price made 29 saves and the Montreal Canadiens advanced to the second round by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game 7 on Monday night.
Brendan Gallagher, Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Canadiens, who stormed back from a 3-1 deficit for the third time in franchise history to win a series. Eric Staal had two assists for Montreal, which advanced to the second round for the first time since 2015.
The Canadiens will take on Winnipeg after the Jets swept Edmonton. Game 1 is Wednesday at Winnipeg.
ISLANDERS 4, BRUINS 3 (OT): Casey Cizikas scored on a breakaway with 14:48 gone in overtime and Semyon Varlamov returned to the net to make 39 saves, leading New York past Boston and knotting the second-round playoff series at one game apiece.
Bettman upholds Kadri’s suspension: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman upheld an eight-game suspension issued to Colorado forward Nazem Kadri following his illegal check to the head of Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of a first-round series.
Bettman heard Kadri’s appeal before announcing his decision.
Vegas’ Reaves suspended two games: Vegas forward Ryan Reaves was suspended two games by the NHL for his roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct on Colorado’s Ryan Graves during the Golden Knights’ 7-1 loss in Game 1 of their second-round series Sunday.
In a video posted on the league’s site explaining the decision, the NHL said both the officials and Reaves acknowledged “a chunk of Graves’ hair was pulled out by Reaves” during the scrum. The league also noted Reaves’ actions — the roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct — were “retaliation” for an earlier hit by Graves on Mattias Janmark.
United States beats Germany at worlds: Cal Petersen had 33 saves for his second consecutive shutout and the United States won its fifth straight game at world hockey championship with a 2-0 victory over Germany.
Jason Robertson and Colin Blackwell scored for the U.S., which will close out its preliminary round games on Tuesday against winless Italy.
Basketball
Wizards avoid being swept by 76ers
WASHINGTON — After the Philadelphia 76ers lost NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid to a sore right knee late in the first quarter Monday night, they lost their Game 4 lead — and their chance at the franchise’s first playoff sweep in 36 years.
Bradley Beal’s 27 points, Russell Westbrook’s 12th career playoff triple-double and Washington’s strategy of fouling Ben Simmons whenever possible down the stretch all helped the Wizards beat the 76ers 122-114 to cut Philadelphia’s series edge to 3-1.
JAZZ 120, GRIZZLIES 113: Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, All-Star Rudy Gobert scored 13 of his 17 points in the third quarter, and top-seeded Utah grabbed a 3-1 lead.
Spectator runs out on court during Wizards-76ers game: A fan was tackled after running onto the court during an NBA playoff game between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers, the latest example of unruly behavior as teams let more spectators in the stands during the pandemic.
The players were heading toward Washington’s basket in the third quarter of the home team’s 122-114 victory in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series when the action was halted because of the intruder, who jumped as if pretending to try to dunk.
A security guard grabbed and held down the person near the baseline as 76ers center Dwight Howard stood nearby.
U.S. men miss qualifying for Olympic 3-on-3: When the 3-on-3 street version of basketball makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo, the United States men’s team won’t be there.
The US lost to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of an Olympic qualifying tournament.
Briefly
Baseball: Todd Frazier hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in a two-run first inning, St. Louis prospect Matthew Liberatore pitched one-run ball for five innings and the United States beat Nicaragua 7-1 in the first game of its second chance to qualify for the Olympics. ... Arkansas was rewarded for its dominant run through the SEC, landing the No. 1 national seed in the NCAA baseball tournament.
Soccer: Brazil was named as the new host for the Copa America after Colombia and Argentina were stripped of the tournament. ... China’s COVID-19 travel restrictions mean World Cup qualifying matches scheduled for the eastern city of Suzhou this week will likely be relocated to the United Arab Emirates. ... Kevin De Bruyne does not require surgery after fracturing his nose and eye socket and will join Belgium for the European Championship. ... Barcelona announced that it reached an agreement to sign Sergio Agüero on a two-year deal.
Golf: Alabama’s Turk Pettit kept his composure at Grayhawk Golf Club’s difficult Raptor Course, saving par from a difficult spot on his final hole to shoot an even-par 70 in the final round of the NCAA men’s championship. Turk finished at 7-under 273.
Lacrosse: Matt Moore and Connor Shellenberger scored four goals apiece and goalie Alex Rode made a huge save in the final seconds, and Virginia held off previously unbeaten Maryland 17-16 to win its second straight NCAA men’s lacrosse championship.
Olympics: Australia’s Olympic softball squad touched down in Japan and was among the earliest arrivals for the Tokyo Games. The so-called Aussie Spirit will be in camp in Ota City, north of Tokyo, and will narrow the squad down from 23 to 15 ahead of their opening game against host Japan on July 21.