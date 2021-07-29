Soccer
Zardes lifts U.S. to Gold Cup final
AUSTIN, Texas — Gyasi Zardes scored in the 86th minute and the United States beat Qatar 1-0 on Thursday night to reach the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Zardes, one of the few first-line U.S. players on a mostly junior varsity roster at the tournament, replaced Daryl Dike in the 63rd minute and combined with two other second-half subs, Nicholas Gioacchini and Eryk Williamson.
Gioacchini picked up a Qatari clearance attempt and fed Williamson, who returned the ball. Gioacchini passed to Zardes, and he scored his 14th goal and second of the tournament.
The 20th-ranked U.S. matched its record with 13 consecutive home wins and advanced to Sunday night’s final in Las Vegas against defending champion Mexico or Canada. No. 11 Mexico and 70th-ranked Canada played at Houston later Thursday.
U.S. to play World Cup qualifier against Mexico: The United States will play its home World Cup qualifier against Mexico in Cincinnati, ending a streak of five straight in Columbus, Ohio.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said that the Nov. 12 match will be at TQL Stadium, the 26,000-capacity venue that opened in May as home of the city’s Major League Soccer team.
Canadian MLS teams to host matches: The three Canadian teams in Major League Soccer are back in Canada for good, the league announced.
The Public Health Agency of Canada and Minister of Immigration have approved a National Interest Exemption that allows all MLS players to participate in cross-border matches subject to stringent health and safety protocols.
Manchester United women hire Skinner: Marc Skinner was hired as manager of the Manchester United women’s team, less than a week after he resigned as coach of the Orlando Pride.
The 38-year-old Skinner signed a two-year contract as the replacement for Casey Stoney. His deal includes an option for a third season.
Football
WSU’s de Laura found not guilty
SPOKANE — Jayden de Laura says he was found not guilty for driving under the influence and expressed sorrow and gratitude in a lengthy letter posted to his Twitter account Thursday — the Washington State quarterback’s first public comments since February.
In February, de Laura was placed under arrest by Pullman Police for misdemeanor DUI charges after going the wrong way on Thatuna Street and driving through a stop sign in the College Hill area of the WSU campus. De Laura failed a sobriety rest and refused a Breathalyzer, Pullman Police told The Spokesman-Review the day after the incident.
“I am very grateful for today’s verdict which found me not guilty of DUI,” de Laura wrote. “I want to thank all those who supported me throughout this very difficult time, from my teammates, coaches, attorneys and especially my family. While I do feel mildly vindicated by today’s verdict, I recognize that I made some poor choices on the night in question. I, and I alone am responsible for those choices.
“I also recognize that I have let a lot of people down here at WSU and also understand the tremendous trust and responsibility that that has been placed upon me.”
Jets sign Wilson: After missing the first two practices of training camp, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson arrived at the Jet’s facility and inked his fully guaranteed four-year, $35.15 million rookie contract.
The deal for Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft in April, includes a signing bonus of $22.9 million, and has a fifth-year team option.
NFLPA President criticizes league on vaccine wristbands: Browns center and NFLPA President JC Tretter feels the NFL is trying to shame players by urging teams to require vaccinated and unvaccinated players to wear different colored wristbands.
Tretter said it’s easy to identify who isn’t vaccinated because those choosing not to get the shots are required masks and follow other protocols.
Briefly
Colleges: SEC university presidents voted unanimously to invite Texas and Oklahoma to the league effective July 1, 2025 and create a 16-team powerhouse on the field.
Basketball: The Lakers are acquiring All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook from the Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell and the rights to first-round pick Isaiah Jackson. ... The Hornets acquired center Mason Plumlee and the No. 37 pick from the Pistons. ... The Cavaliers agreed to acquire veteran guard Ricky Rubio in a trade with the Timberwolves. ... Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested in Los Angeles after a struggle with officers who responded to a report of a domestic dispute.
Hockey: The Blues inked Brandon Saad to a five-year contract and the Lightning signed Corey Perry for two years. ... The Blue Jackets signed defenseman Zach Werenski to a six-year, $57.5 million contract extension.
Motor sports: Max Verstappen felt Lewis Hamilton’s victory celebrations at the British Grand Prix last weekend were “really disrespectful” considering he was in the hospital after being knocked out of the race by him.
Golf: Jordan Smith made seven birdies on his back nine to shoot an 8-under 62 and take a two-shot lead at the World Invitational. ... Gemma Dryburgh carded a 7-under 66 to share the LPGA lead with Jennifer Kupcho and Chella Choi. ... Annika Sorenstam shot a 5-under 67 in her U.S. Senior Women’s Open debut for a share of the lead with Dana Ebster. ... The LPGA Tour and the Swinging Skirts Golf Foundation canceled the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA because of ongoing travel and border restrictions.