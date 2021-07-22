Hockey
Kraken make first franchise trade
SEATTLE — The very first trade in Kraken history wasn’t exactly a blockbuster, but the team Thursday got a 2022 fourth-round draft pick from the Calgary Flames in exchange for defensive forward Tyler Pitlick.
Thus ends the brief, 24-hour Kraken career of Pitlick, 29, a right wing who can skate, forecheck and kill penalties in shutting down other teams’ scorers and therefore had some trade value. He also had a $1.75 million salary cap hit, so the Kraken save that and get their overall committed payroll down to just under $51 million with more room to add players they want as opposed to those they had to pick from each team due to expansion draft rules.
The Kraken were by all accounts preparing to snag young Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill in the draft before he was preemptively dealt to San Jose last week so his team wouldn’t lose him for nothing. Pitlick became the Kraken’s target once it appeared clear there’d be a landing spot for him elsewhere.
Kraken general manager Ron Francis said at Wednesday’s expansion draft he expects to be active in free agency and trades and so every bit more he can get under the NHL’s $81.5 million cap limit gives him additional room to pursue top players.
Obituary
Jets assistant Knapp dies of injuries
NEW YORK — New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp died Thursday of injuries suffered in a bicycle accident near his home in California last Saturday. He was 58.
Knapp’s family released a statement through the team that the longtime NFL assistant coach died at 11:32 p.m. PST.
“Greg Knapp (aka Knapper) was called back home to Heaven, where he will be reunited with his Dad,” the statement said.
The family said in the statement that Knapp was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in the city of San Ramon in the San Francisco Bay Area and never regained consciousness.
He was surrounded by his mother, wife, three daughters and his brother when he died.
Football
49ers sign Warner to 5-year extension
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — All-Pro middle linebacker Fred Warner has signed a five-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers taking him through the 2026 season.
The 24-year-old Warner has started all 48 games in his three seasons with San Francisco, making 79 tackles last season with a sack, forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
The 49ers selected Warner in the third round of the 2018 draft with the 70th overall pick.
Barkley to start camp on PUP list: Running back Saquon Barkley, coming off an ACL injury, is starting training camp for the Giants on the active/physically unable to perform list.
Patriots place Gilmore, others on PUP list: New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore reported to the team for training camp but will start it on the active/physically unable to perform list. Gilmore was one of eight Patriots players added to the list.
Court
Ex-Seahawk Wheeler’s trial date moved back
SEATTLE — The trial for former Seahawk offensive lineman Chad Wheeler, who faces three charges relating to a domestic violence case, has been moved back again.
A King County spokesman said Thursday the trial is now set for Oct. 21. The trial had an initial date of June 1 and then was later moved back to Aug. 26.
The trial was moved because the case setting hearing was moved back to Aug. 28, which then also moved back the omnibus hearing to Sept. 23 and then the trial date.
The case setting hearing provides the judge information about the status of the case — the exchange of information (discovery) and establishing future court dates.
Briefly
Baseball: Tampa Bay added a big bat for the remainder of the season, acquiring slugger Nelson Cruz from Minnesota. ... One day after announcing he was stepping away from baseball, Yermín Mercedes was back with the White Sox’s Triple-A affiliate.
Basketball: Hundreds of thousands of people were expected to squeeze into downtown streets to catch a glimpse of the Milwaukee Bucks in a parade that celebrates the city’s first NBA championship in half a century. ... The Pelicans hired Phoenix assistant Willie Green as their new head coach. ... Virginia Commonwealth men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades signed a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.
Motor sports: Helio Castroneves will race for a record fifth Indianapolis 500 in 2022 with Meyer Shank Racing. Castroneves, who won his record-tying fourth Indy 500 in May, has agreed to a full season ride with Meyer Shank.
Golf: Rickie Fowler shot a 7-under 64 in the first round of the 3M Open to share the lead with Jhonatton Vegas and Troy Merritt. ... Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn and teenage American Yealimi Noh posted 6-under 65s to share the lead at the Evian Championship. ... Darren Clarke shot a 5-under 65 for a share of the Senior British Open lead with James Kingston. ... Swedish newcomer Vincent Norrman took a share of the lead, with Nacho Elvira, after shooting a 7-under 64 at the Wales Open.
Auction: Bill Russell announced he is offering hundreds of items from his personal collection, including trophies, rings, basketballs, jerseys, letters, photos and other keepsakes. The sale will be conducted by Hunt Auctions.