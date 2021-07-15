Soccer
Harvey returns to coach OL Reign
Laura Harvey will return to coach OL Reign, the club announced Thursday. Harvey, the franchise’s original leader, will replace Farid Benstiti, who abruptly resigned July 2 hours before a match against the Houston Dash.
Reign assistant Sam Laity will continue to serve as interim head coach and will remain on staff when Harvey assumes the position in August. She is currently serving as an assistant for coach Vlatko Andonovski with the U.S. women’s national soccer team in the Tokyo Summer Games.
Harvey, 41, built a reputation as a player’s coach when she signed with the Reign in 2013. When Harvey voluntarily left the position in 2017, she had compiled a 51-33-26 record for NWSL regular season matches, coached the Reign to two league championship games and won the NWSL Shield in 2014 and 2015. Harvey also was also named Coach of the Year twice.
Colleges
Emmert: Time to decentralize college sports
NCAA President Mark Emmert said Thursday the time is right to consider a decentralized and deregulated version of college sports, shifting power to conferences and campuses and reconsidering how schools are aligned.
Emmert said the recent Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA along with the lifting of restrictions on athletes monetizing their fame should be a catalyst to “rethink” what college sports has been about.
In a 30-minute interview, Emmert stressed he was not putting forth a mandate or even a recommendation. But he laid out a vision for the future of college sports that puts fewer limitations on athletes and de-emphasizes the role of a national governing body like the NCAA, which was founded 115 years ago and oversees more than 450,000 athletes.
Baseball
Blue Jays trending toward return to Canada
OTTAWA — The Toronto Blue Jays’ return to their home ballpark is “trending in a very good direction,” Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said Thursday.
The Blue Jays have played their home games this year in Dunedin, Fla., and Buffalo, N.Y., because the U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel. Toronto also played all its home games in Buffalo last year.
Major League Baseball needs an exemption for games to be played in Canada because not all players and team staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The team has applied for an exemption, and the health official, Dr. Howard Njoo, said there has been “a lot of good back-and-forth” between the Blue Jays and the government over the application.
Yankees have positive tests, game postponed: The Yankees’ post-All-Star break opener against Boston was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests within New York’s organization.
MLB said the postponement was to allow for more testing and contact tracing.
The Yankees placed left-handers Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta on the COVID-19 injured list around midday.
Braves acquire Pederson from Cubs: The Atlanta Braves acquired Joc Pederson in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, bolstering their outfield after losing Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury.
Atlanta sent minor league first baseman Bryce Ball to Chicago for Pederson, who is batting .230 with 11 homers and 39 RBI in 73 games.
Briefly
Basketball: Bradley Beal will miss the Olympics after being placed into health and safety protocols. Forward Jerami Grant has also been played in health and safety protocols “out of an abundance of caution.”
Football: The Panthers agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with offensive tackle Taylor Moton.
Hockey: Columbus goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks was hailed as a friend and hero during a memorial service held for the player who died on the Fourth of July from an errant fireworks mortar blast. ... The Panthers bought out the remainder of Keith Yandle’s contract. ... Colorado sent veteran defenseman Ryan Graves to New Jersey for forward Mikhail Maltsev and a 2021 second-round pick.
Court: Basketball player Myles Powell has sued Seton Hall, coach Kevin Willard and a staff member, accusing them of failing to diagnose a knee injury during his senior season that led to physical and financial damage.
Motor sports: The long breakup between Roger Penske and Brad Keselowski was finalized when Austin Cindric was named driver of the flagship No. 2, replacing the driver who won Team Penske its first Cup championship.
Golf: Brian Stuard shot an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead at the suspended PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship. ... Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn shot an 11-under 59 in best-ball play to take a two-stroke lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
Track and field: Zuzana Hejnova, a two-time world champion in the 400-meter hurdles, won’t compete in the Tokyo Olympics due to an Achilles tendon injury.
Boxing: Tyson Fury’s third heavyweight title fight with Deontay Wilder was postponed to Oct. 9 after Fury tested positive for COVID-19.
Cycling: Only 24 hours after winning another climbing classic at the Col du Portet, 22-year-old Tadej Pogacar became only the fourth rider in Tour de France history to win consecutive summit finishes at cycling’s biggest race. ... The Bahrain Victorious team competing at the Tour de France was raided by French police on the eve of the 18th stage as part of a doping investigation.
Olympics: New coronavirus cases surged to 1,308 in Tokyo, a six-month high. ... An Olympic athlete and a staffer linked to the Tokyo Games tested positive after arriving in Japan.