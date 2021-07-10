Obituary
Gabriel, the original Mr. Sounder, dies
Jimmy Gabriel, best known around soccer circles in the Pacific Northwest as the original Mr. Sounder, died Saturday at Banner Health Center in Phoenix after a long battle with dementia. He was 80.
With a thick Scottish accent and can-do personality, Gabriel joined the inaugural Sounders FC in the North American Soccer League in 1974 after a storied career in Europe. The spirited center back helped the late John Best form the international roster that made their first appearance in the Soccer Bowl in 1977, losing to Pele’s New York Cosmos.
Gabriel, who also served as the Sounders player-coach from 1977-79 and player-assistant from 1974-76, scored the club’s first goal in the Kingdom in 1976. One of the players Gabriel mentored as coach of the NASL side is Brian Schmetzer, who led the MLS version of the Sounders to two MLS championships.
Golf
Furyk extends Senior Open lead
OMAHA, Neb. — Jim Furyk overcame a mid-round lull following the second of two weather delays Saturday and moved closer to winning his first senior major title.
The 51-year-old took a four-shot lead into the final round of the U.S. Senior Open after shooting a 4-under 66 on Saturday to get to 8-under 202 at Omaha Country Club.
First-round co-leader Stephen Ames birdied three of the last five holes for a 68, bouncing back from a 73 on Friday, and will be paired with Furyk on Sunday.
Retief Goosen closed with two birdies, shot 66 and was alone at 3 under.
Munoz takes John Deere lead: Sebastian Munoz of Colombia had a 4-under 67 for a one-shot lead going into the final round of the John Deere Classic that feels as though it’s just getting started.
Munoz overcame two early bogeys by keeping a clean card on the back nine. He took the lead with a tee shot into 6 feet on the par-3 16th hole and was at 16-under 197.
He led by one shot over Brandon Hagy, who is still looking for his first PGA Tour victory in his 93rd career start. Hagy also had a 67.
Hataoka extends lead at Marathon Classic: Nasa Hataoka opened a six-stroke lead in the Marathon LPGA Classic, birdieing four of the last five holes for a 7-under 64.
A month after losing a playoff to Yuka Saso in the U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club, Hataoka has led wire-to-wire at Highland Meadows to put herself in position for her fourth LPGA Tour victory.
Americans Elizabeth Szokol (67) and Mina Harigae (66) were 13 under.
Two tied atop Scottish Open: Thomas Detry and Matt Fitzpatrick took alternative routes to a tie for the third-round lead at the Scottish Open.
Surrounded by vacated and scattered bar benches beside a grandstand at the back of the 17th green, Detry somehow got up and down for one of eight straight pars coming home in a 3-under 68 at The Renaissance Club.
Joining the Belgian on 14 under overall for the tournament was Fitzpatrick (67), whose own lucky break came at the par-3 14th when he overhit his tee shot — only to see the ball ricochet off a stone wall and back onto the green.
Smoltz leads at Edgewood Tahoe: Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz eagled the par-5 18th hole to take a two-point lead over Vinny Del Negro into the final round of the American Century Championship.
Smoltz had a 26-point round at Edgewood Tahoe in the modified Stableford scoring event for a two-day total of 51.
Three players withdraw from British Open: Matthew Wolff was among three more players who have withdrawn from the British Open next week at Royal St. George’s. The R&A did not list a reason for Wolff withdrawing.
Danny Lee withdrew because of injury. K.H. Lee withdrew because of the birth of his child.
Soccer
Messi, Argentina win Copa America title
RIO DE JANEIRO — Lionel Messi’s Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in Saturday’s Copa America final to secure the national team’s first title in 28 years and the superstar’s first major international trophy.
Argentina’s winning goal at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to Ángel di Maria. The 33-year-old veteran striker counted on some sloppy defending from left-back Renan Lodi to take control and lob it past goalkeeper Ederson.
Davies hurts ankle, to miss Gold Cup: Canadian star Alphonso Davies will miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of an ankle injury. The 20-year-old Bayern Munich defender was hurt during training Wednesday and returned to Germany for a medical evaluation.
Briefly
Basketball: If there was any expectation of invincibility for the Americans heading into the Tokyo Olympics, it’s already gone — after Nigeria shocked the U.S. 90-87.
Football: Atlanta linebacker Barkevious Mingo was arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact.
Motor sports: Kyle Busch completed a 5-for-5 sweep of what might be his final season in the Xfinity Series with a late recovery at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Busch finished 0.550 seconds ahead of Jeb Burton for his 102nd Xfinity victory and 222nd overall in NASCAR.
Cycling: Tadej Pogacar will head into the final week of the Tour de France with a commanding advantage to retain cycling’s elite title after he was unchallenged on the 14th stage won by Bauke Mollema.
Rugby: A new-look Ireland passed an audition when it thrashed the United States 71-10 at Lansdowne Road.