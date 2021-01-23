Mixed martial arts
Poirier knocks out McGregor
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Dustin Poirier stopped Conor McGregor with a flurry of punches midway through the second round Sunday, avenging his loss to the Irish superstar with a knockout victory at UFC 257.
Poirier (26-7) caught McGregor with a series of shots to the head before buckling his knees with two left hands. Poirier then sent McGregor to the canvas with a short right hand and finished it swiftly, setting off stunned excitement among the few thousand screaming fans allowed inside the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.
In his first fight in a year, McGregor (22-5) had a strong first round before he was stopped by punches for the first time in his mixed martial arts career. McGregor, whose previous four losses all came by submission, stayed on the canvas for several moments afterward, gathering himself after his second loss in three fights since 2016.
Football
Lions looking to trade Stafford
A person with direct knowledge of the situation says the Detroit Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford have mutually agreed to explore the possibilities of trading him.
The person says Stafford expressed an interest in being traded after the season ended and the team responded by tabling the idea until a new general manager and coach were hired.
Detroit drafted Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009 and he has two years left on a $135 million, five-year contract.
Lions add two coordinators: Sources close to the negotiations confirmed former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn will be hired as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator under new head coach Dan Campbell.
Aaron Glenn joins the staff as defensive coordinator after spending the past five seasons as the secondary coach for the Saints.
Ex-WSU QB Cruz transfers to Arizona: Gunner Cruz has taken his last snaps in a Washington State uniform, but the Cougars will probably cross paths with the quarterback in the next few years.
One day after it was learned Cruz entered the NCAA transfer portal, the big-armed redshirt freshman announced on Twitter he’ll be transferring within the conference to the University of Arizona.
Golf
Clarke wins second straight title
LA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii — Darren Clarke won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship by two strokes Saturday for his second straight PGA Tour Champions victory, playing the back nine in 6 under in a closing 8-under 64.
The 52-year-old former British Open winner started the back-nine run with birdies on Nos. 10-11, added two more on 13 and 14, made a 10-foot par save on 15 and birdied 16 and 17. He parred the 18th to cap the bogey-free round.
Three tied atop American Express: Max Homa shot a 7-under 65, joining Tony Finau (67) and Si Woo Kim (67) atop The American Express leaderboard at 15-under 201.
Kang leads LPGA: Danielle Kang tied her career low with an 8-under 63 to a two-shot lead at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
McIlroy retakes lead at Abu Dhabi: Rory McIlroy will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the season-opening Abu Dhabi Championship after posting a 5-under 67.
Briefly
Baseball: George Springer finalized his $150 million, six-year contract with Toronto. ... Boston agreed with second baseman Enrique Hernández and right-hander Garrett Richards.
Basketball: USA Basketball is casting a wider-than-usual net in its roster selection for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics. Additions to the list in recent weeks include Zion Williamson, Trae Young, Ja Morant, Duncan Robinson and Christian Wood.
Hockey: After Pierre-Luc Dubois was benched for lack of effort, Columbus traded the unhappy star center to the Jets for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic.
Horse racing: Picking up by far the biggest purse of his career, the heavily favored Knicks Go won the fifth running of the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational — his fourth consecutive victory.
Skiing: Olympic champion Sofia Goggia won her fourth straight downhill to tie a World Cup streak set by Lindsey Vonn in 2018.