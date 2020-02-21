Courts
Ex-Buckeye’s charged with rape
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A grand jury indicted two former Ohio State football players on Friday on charges of rape and kidnapping after authorities said they held a woman against her will and raped her earlier this month.
Defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were kicked off the team last week after their Feb. 12 arrest. The indictment was announced by Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, who said each man faces 33 years in prison and registration as a sex offender if convicted.
Utah football player charged with three counts of rape: A University of Utah football player accused of raping a 17-year-old girl is facing additional charges after prosecutors say he also raped two women.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports 20-year-old Terrell Perriman is now charged with eight felonies, including three counts of rape. He is being held at the Salt Lake County jail on $750,000 bail.
Auto racing
Busch wins 7th straight Trucks race
LAS VEGAS — Kyle Busch extended his NASCAR Truck Series victory record to 57 in his hometown Friday night, leading 108 of 134 laps at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion swept both stages and finished 5.958 seconds ahead of Johnny Sauter. Busch has won seven straight races in the series, including all five he entered last season.
Austin Hill was third, followed by defending series champion Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes. Grrant Enfinger, who opened the season with an overtime victory at Daytona, did not finish after an accident with 43 laps to go.
Mercedes dominant again in testing: Using its innovative steering wheel system, Mercedes continued to dominate in Formula One preseason testing, with Valtteri Bottas leading teammate Lewis Hamilton at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.
Hagan leads Funny Car qualifying: Matt Hagan topped Funny Car qualifying in the NHRA Arizona Nationals at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.
Two-time defending season champion Steve Torrence led in Top Fuel with a 3.671 at 326.48. Jeg Coughlin Jr. was the fastest in Pro Stock, running a 6.567 at 208.52-mph.
Briefly
Baseball: Free agent pitcher Victor Alcántara was suspended for 80 games under the major league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol. Three minor league players were banned 50 games each for banned stimulants: Cincinnati catcher Edward Guzman, Seattle pitcher Kyle Hill and Mets outfielder Ryan Shinn.
Basketball: The Timberwolves announced center Karl-Anthony Towns will be out at least two weeks with a wrist fracture. ... Markieff Morris, a 6-foot-10 forward, plans to sign with the Lakers. Los Angeles will waive injured center DeMarcus Cousins. ... The game between the Lakers and Clippers that was postponed following Kobe Bryant’s death has been rescheduled for April 9.
Colleges: Penn State and the family of the late head football coach Joe Paterno announced they have resolved their differences eight years after he was fired following Jerry Sandusky’s child molestation arrest. ... Andy Hrovat, an Olympic wrestler, accused former University of Michigan doctor Robert E. Anderson of touching him inappropriately during medical exams at the school and said the physician’s reputation for such conduct was well known among his teammates.
Golf: Bryson DeChambeau shot an 8-under 63, giving him a one-shot lead over Erik van Rooyen and Patrick Reed at the WGC-Mexico Championship. ... PGA Tour rookie Viktor Hovland shot a 6-under 66 for a share of the Puerto Rico Open lead. ... Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have decided not to play the Honda Classic for the second straight year.
Winter sports: USA Luge said it is pulling its team out of this weekend’s World Cup luge races in Germany, adding to a chorus of athletes from many nations protesting unsafe ice conditions.