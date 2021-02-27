Football
S. Illinois ends Bison’s win streak
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Javon Williams Jr. and Romeir Elliott each had a pair of touchdown runs, and Southern Illinois beat top-ranked North Dakota State 38-14 on Saturday that ended the Bison’s 39-game winning streak.
North Dakota State (2-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley), which has won three straight FCS championships, last lost on Nov. 4, 2017 to then-No. 8 South Dakota State.
“We didn’t show up and play very well,” Bison coach Matt Entz said. “There was not any position group that played well.”
It was the Bison’s worst defeat since a 37-6 loss at Cal Poly during the 2005 season.
Williams ran for a 3-yard score and Elliott broke loose for a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Both scores followed a North Dakota State turnover. Elliott finished with 91 yards rushing and Williams had 41, and the pair also had touchdown runs in the second quarter.
The Salukis (2-1, 1-1) snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Bison, who were 16.5-point favorites.
“This game will be recognized for a long time, maybe the biggest win in that stadium,” Southern Illinois coach Nick Hill said of ending North Dakota State’s FCS-record winning streak.
Avante Cox had seven receptions for 138 yards for Southern Illinois. His 65-yard catch set up Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down to give the Salukis a 17-0 lead with about a minute left in the second quarter.
Salukis quarterback Nic Baker, making his first career start and filling in for senior Kare Lyles, who left with a rib injury during last week’s game against North Dakota, was 17-of-23 passing for 254 yards. His 6-yard touchdown pass to Landon Lenoir stretched the Salukis’ lead to 24-7 early in the fourth quarter.
Motor sports
Snider wins at Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Myatt Snider won the Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, taking the checkered flag in overtime after Noah Gragson slammed into a lapped car with two laps remaining.
The 26-year-old Snider celebrated his first victory in 36 starts with a reverse lap around the 11∕2-mile track.
Snider spun his tires on the first of two restarts in overtime, but got a second chance thanks to another late caution. He didn’t make the same mistake twice, driving by Tyler Reddick and turning the final two laps without much of a test.
The biggest challenge for the first-time winner was finding victory lane. Snider missed the turn before having to back up and try again.
Reddick was second, followed by Brandon Jones, Daniel Hemric, Jeb Burton and pole-sitter Austin Cindric.
Briefly
Baseball: Trevor Bauer will make his Los Angeles Dodgers debut Monday against the Colorado Rockies at Camelback Ranch. Golf: PGA champion Collin Morikawa held a two-shot lead headed into the final round at the Workday Championship. ... Local favorite Rafael Campos took a share of the lead in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open after shooting a 5-under 67. ... Nelly Korda surged into the lead at the Gainbridge LPGA with a 4-under 68. ... Mike Weir shot a 5-under 67 for a two-shot lead at the Cologuard Classic.
Tennis: Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martínez has tested positive for the coronavirus. Martínez said on social media she is in quarantine at a hospital in Doha after the positive test on arrival in Qatar.
Cycling: Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar won the UAE Tour, finishing the weeklong race 35 seconds ahead of British rider Adam Yates.
Skiing: Jason Torlano, 45, and Zach Milligan, 40, navigated a thin layer of snow with no margin for error down the precipitous shoulder of Half Dome in Yosemite National Park and alternately skied and rappelled back to the valley floor in an unusually daring feat. ... Filip Zubcic won the first men’s giant slalom World Cup race after the skiing world championships. ... Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami won her second World Cup downhill in two days at Val di Fassa.