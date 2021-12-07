Soccer
MLS expands diversity hiring requirements
Major League Soccer clubs must interview at least one Black candidate when hiring for sporting positions as part of updates to the diversity hiring policy announced by the league Tuesday.
The new requirement calls for at least two non-white candidates to be interviewed for any open sporting/technical positions with clubs and one of the candidates must be Black. Previously, the league’s hiring requirements called for only one “diverse” candidate to be interviewed for open positions.
Teams not abiding by the new policy face fines, including $50,000 for a first offense and up to $100,000 for a second offense.
Commissioner Don Garber said during his state of the league address that the work on updating the league’s diversity hiring process started about a year ago following the hiring of Sola Winley as the league’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, and included collaboration with Black Players for Change and the Soccer Collective on Racial Equality.
“We had the equivalent of the Rooney Rule ... it’s been some time and it needed evolution,” Garber said. “I mean, the goal is to increase representation, particularly among the Black community. We need to fill the pipeline with candidates. We’ve got work that we need to do there. There are a lot of programs and initiatives.”
New England’s Gil wins MVP: New England midfielder Carles Gil has been named Major League Soccer’s Player of the Year.
Gil had a league-best 18 assists, as well as four goals, and captained the Revolution to a historic season. New England won the Supporters’ Shield with a league-record 73 points.
Football
Pitt offensive coordinator Whipple resigns
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has resigned after three seasons.
The team made the announcement a day after Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett was named one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy.
Whipple spent three seasons with the Panthers and put together one of the most dynamic offenses in the country in 2021. No. 12 Pitt finished the regular season 11-2 and won its first Atlantic Coast Conference title behind an attack that averaged 43 points, third among FBS teams behind Western Kentucky and Ohio State.
Michigan OC Gattis wins Broyles award: Michigan offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis is the Broyles Award winner for the nation’s best assistant college football coach.
Browns place Njoku on COVID-19 list: Browns tight end David Njoku was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and could miss Sunday’s crucial matchup against Baltimore.
Basketball
Bueckers suffered fracture, out 6-8 weeks
STORRS, Conn. — UConn star Paige Bueckers suffered a fracture just below her left knee and will be sidelined for up to two months, the school said Tuesday.
Last season’s women’s college basketball player of the year was dribbling up the court with under 40 seconds left in Sunday’s 73-54 victory over Notre Dame when she stumbled and came down awkwardly. She had to be carried off the court.
The school said an MRI and CT scan showed she suffered a tibial plateau fracture, which is a break of the tibia bone that extends into the knee joint. It has a recovery time estimated at between six and eight weeks.
Reeves to be next U.S. women’s coach: The Minnesota Lynx’s Cheryl Reeve will be the next USA Basketball national team coach. The WNBA coach has been an assistant on the last two Olympic teams. She will be the first professional women’s basketball coach to lead the team since Anne Donovan was courtside for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
DeRozan remains in protocols: Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan remained in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and did not accompany the team to Cleveland.
Briefly
Baseball: Tim Kurkjian of ESPN has been voted the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Career Excellence Award and will be presented with the honor during the Hall of Fame induction weekend in July.
Hockey: Toronto forward Jason Spezza was suspended for six games without pay by the NHL for kneeing Winnipeg defenseman Neal Pionk. ... Chicago forward Jujhar Khaira was stretchered off the ice after he was leveled by Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba.
Motor sports: The GMS Racing majority purchase of Richard Petty Motorsports will be called Petty GMS Motorsports going into next season and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty will be chairman of the new Cup Series team.
Boxing: Roy Jones Jr., Miguel Cotto and James Toney have been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame along with three-division female champions Regina Halmich and Holly Holm. ... Tyson Fury’s next defense of his world heavyweight title will be against fellow Briton Dillian Whyte.
Tennis: Ash Barty’s Wimbledon title and hold on the No. 1 ranking helped her win WTA Player of the Year for the second time. ... French Open director Guy Forget, whose contract was to expire at the end of the year, has resigned.
Sailing: The SailGP global league has added Chicago and Dubai to the lineup of regattas for its third season starting in 2022.
Olympics: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that Australia will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns. Australian athletes will still be able to compete.
