Basketball
Portland executive Olshey dismissed
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers fired Neil Olshey, the team’s president of basketball operations and general manager, on Friday after an investigation into workplace conduct.
The Blazers promoted director of player personnel Joe Cronin to interim GM.
The team said in a statement that Olshey was dismissed for violating its code of conduct. The Blazers had hired an outside firm last month to investigate workplace environment concerns stemming from allegations of misconduct involving Olshey.
The dismissal is effective immediately.
“Out of respect for those who candidly participated in that privileged investigation, we will not release or discuss it. We are confident that these changes will help build a more positive and respectful working environment,” the Blazers said in a statement.
Olshey, 56, had been general manager of the Blazers since 2012. He was promoted to president of basketball operations in 2015.
Turgeon out as Maryland men’s coach: Mark Turgeon’s tenure at Maryland is over, less than a month after the start of his 11th season at the helm.
Maryland announced that Turgeon was stepping down, and the athletic department described the move as a mutual decision. Assistant Danny Manning was made interim coach for the rest of the season.
Football
Notre Dame promotes Freeman to coach
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame has completed a whirlwind coaching search that never seriously left campus, promoting defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to coach of the Fighting Irish on Friday.
Freeman, 35, takes over less than a week after Brian Kelly’s surprising departure for LSU with the Irish still in contention for the College Football Playoff.
Joseph to join Nebraska: Mickey Joseph, who coached wide receivers the last five seasons at LSU, will return to Nebraska as receivers coach, passing game coordinator and associate head coach under Scott Frost.
Clemson’s Ladson, Phommachanh leaving program: Clemson starting receiver Frank Ladson Jr. and backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh are leaving the program. The pair have entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Hall of Fame to present ‘Awards of Excellence’: The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced it will present “Awards of Excellence” after the Super Bowl in February to honor longtime assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers and public relations personnel.
Winners of the awards will have their names placed on a display inside the Hall of Fame Museum next year.
Motor sports
Mercedes F1 boss apologizes for sponsor
LONDON — The head of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One racing team apologized Friday for the way the team announced its partnership with a company involved in a London high-rise where a fire killed 72 people.
The team announced a sponsorship deal this week allowing building products maker Kingspan to put its logo on the nose cone of world champion Lewis Hamilton’s car beginning with a weekend race in Saudi Arabia.
Survivors and family members of the people who died in the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire immediately condemned the deal and asked the team to sever its ties with Kingspan. The fire started in a fourth floor refrigerator and raced up the residential building, which experts said likely was caused by flammable materials used in an exterior renovation.
Hamilton fastest in practice: Lewis Hamilton may not feel comfortable racing at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but his reluctance to compete in the country hasn’t shown on the track: The seven-time world champion was fastest in both of the practice sessions at Formula One’s newest circuit.
Briefly
Soccer: Portuguese soccer clubs Sporting Lisbon and Porto were threatened with a one-season ban from the Champions League and other European competitions if they fail to pay outstanding debts within two months.
Hockey: Chicago forward Tyler Johnson became the second NHL player to have artificial disk replacement neck surgery.
Golf: Bryson DeChambeau made five birdies in a six-hole stretch and overcame a late double bogey for an 8-under 64 and a one-shot lead at the Hero World Challenge.
Tennis: Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia brushed aside Novak Djokovic and partner Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-1 in doubles to win the Davis Cup semifinal for Croatia 2-1.
Horse racing: Urine testing of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has shown that a steroid present in the colt’s system came from a topical ointment and not an injection, according to an attorney for trainer Bob Baffert.
Winter sports: U.S. bobsled push athlete and Olympic hopeful Aja Evans was hospitalized in Germany after she suffered facial lacerations during a training accident. ... Erin Jackson won her fourth 500 meters World Cup speedskating gold medal of the season. ... Reigning Olympic champion Sofia Goggia won the first downhill race of the women’s World Cup season. ... Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the men’s World Cup super-G race. ... Germany took three of six possible medals in World Cup skeleton racing, including a sweep of the golds.
Obituaries: Lamine Diack, the controversial long-time leader of track and field who was convicted of extorting money from athletes and accused of taking bribes in an Olympic hosting vote, has died, his family said Friday. He was 88.
