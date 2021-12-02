Soccer
Ronaldo reaches 800 career goals
MANCHESTER, England — Cristiano Ronaldo reached 800 career goals with a double that secured Manchester United a 3-2 victory against Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday, as interim manager Ralf Rangnick saw his new team triumph from the stands.
A lot has changed at Old Trafford since United’s last home game 26 days ago, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer losing his job after that loss to Manchester City was compounded by a shocking defeat at Watford.
Michael Carrick, Solskjaer’s assistant, has steadied the team during an unbeaten three-match caretaker stint that ended with an entertaining win featuring a bizarre opening goal and another demonstration of Ronaldo’s enduring excellence on his return to the side.
He scored the winner from the penalty spot after his first goal allowed him to reach 800 for his career for club and country.
Rangnick granted work permit: Ralf Rangnick has been granted a work permit to start his interim tenure as Manchester United manager, the club said. His first game will be against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Carrick leaves Manchester United: Michael Carrick is leaving Manchester United after completing an unbeaten three-match stint as the club’s interim manager.
Estevez named Dallas coach: Nico Estévez was hired to coach FC Dallas, joining the MLS team after serving as an assistant for the U.S. men’s national team since 2019.
Football
Brown, others suspended over COVID rules
NEW YORK — Antonio Brown and two other NFL players have been suspended immediately for three games by the league for violating COVID-19 protocols.
The Tampa Bay wide receiver and teammate Mike Edwards were suspended Thursday. Free agent John Franklin III, if signed by a team, is also ineligible to play in the next three games.
All three players have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. The suspensions are effective immediately.
The NFL Players Association, which developed the protocols along with the league, represented the three players during a review of the recent allegations that players misrepresented their vaccination status. Brown, Edwards and Franklin were found in violation of the protocols.
Vikings activate Tomlinson: Minnesota activated defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson from the COVID-19 reserve list.
Brownson named U.S. women’s coach: Callie Brownson, the Cleveland Browns’ chief of staff, and one of a handful of current female assistant coaches in the NFL, will coach the U.S. Women’s Tackle National Team this summer at the world championships in Finland.
It’s a dream job for the 32-year-old Brownson, who won two gold medals while playing on the U.S. team.
NCAA approves 42nd bowl game: The NCAA football oversight committee approved a waiver to the deadline for bowl certification so another game can be added to this season’s lineup, upping the number to 42 and ensuring all teams that finished 6-6 can play in the postseason.
Virginia coach Mendenhall stepping down: Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall is stepping down after the Cavaliers play their bowl game, abruptly ending his tenure at the school after six seasons.
Colorado St. fires Addazio: Colorado State fired fiery coach Steve Addazio after a tumultuous two seasons that included an ejection in what would prove to be his final game for the Rams.
Huskers QB Martinez to transfer: Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez announced that he will enter the transfer portal, another blow for the struggling Cornhuskers.
Briefly
Basketball: Soreness in Zion Williamson’s surgically repaired right foot derailed plans for the 2020 All-Star forward to take part in his first full practice of the season. ... LeBron James was cleared to return to the Lakers after missing one game under the NBA’s health and safety protocols. ... Milwaukee center Brook Lopez has undergone surgery to address the back injury that has kept him from playing since the opening game of the season. ... The Memphis Grizzlies broke the NBA record for margin of victory, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder by 73 points, 152-79, easily topping the previous mark of 68 points by Cleveland against Miami on Dec. 17, 1991.
College: New graduation numbers show college athletes continue to graduate at higher rates than overall students. The NCAA released its annual Graduation Success Rate report that shows college athletes who entered school from 2011-12 through 2014-15 graduated at a rate of 89%, 21 points higher than the federal graduation rate — and well above the 80% goal set by late NCAA President Myles Brand when he first introduced the report in 2002.
Hockey: The Sabres addressed their suddenly thin depth in goal by acquiring Malcolm Subban in a trade with Chicago.
Golf: Rory McIlroy shot a 6-under 66 to share the lead with Daniel Berger and Abraham Ancer at the Hero World Challenge.
Tennis: Billie Jean King will receive the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award at the Sports Illustrated Awards. ... The IOC said it held a second video call with Peng Shuai but again didn’t release any video or transcript. ... Daniil Medvedev maintained his perfect record at the Davis Cup Finals, and Russia beat Sweden to reach the semifinals.
Figure skating: The Grand Prix Final next week was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic for the second season in a row.
Winter sports: Kaillie Humphries, the reigning world champion in both monobob and women’s bobsledding, was sworn in as a United States citizen in San Diego. ... Marco Odermatt won the World Cup super-G.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.