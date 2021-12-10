Basketball
Gonzaga’s Few to join USA Basketball staff
After working in a variety of other capacities with USA Basketball, Gonzaga’s Mark Few will adopt a full-time assistant coaching role with the men’s national team, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Few is joining the staff in the midst of a transition period for USA Basketball. According to Wojnarowski’s report, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will replace the San Antonio Spurs’ Gregg Popovich as head coach for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Few is set to be the only current college coach on a staff that also includes Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams and Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, Wojnarowski reported.
Carlisle tests positive: Indiana coach Rick Carlisle missed the Pacers’ game against Dallas after testing positive for COVID-19.
NBA fines Kuzma, Brooks: The NBA fined Washington forward Kyle Kuzma $15,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan and Memphis guard-forward Dillon Brooks $25,000 for aggressively confronting a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection.
NCAA puts Auburn on probation, suspends Pearl: The NCAA placed the Auburn men’s basketball program on four years probation for unethical conduct involving former associate head coach Chuck Person and imposed a two-game suspension on coach Bruce Pearl for failing to monitor his assistant and adequately promote compliance.
Obituaries
Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dies
Al Unser, one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 a record four times, died Thursday following a long illness. He was 82.
Unser died at his home in Chama, New Mexico, with his wife, Susan, by his side, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. He had been battling cancer for 17 years.
Unser is the third member of one of America’s most famed racing families to die in 2021. His oldest brother, three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser, died in May, and Bobby Unser Jr. passed six weeks after his father.
Super Bowl champ Thomas dies: Demaryius Thomas overcame a troubled childhood. He managed to shine as a receiver in Georgia Tech’s run-oriented offense. By the time his NFL career was over, he had earned five straight Pro Bowl honors and a Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos.
The football world mourned for Thomas, who died in his suburban Atlanta home at the age of 33 — less than six months after officially announcing his retirement from the NFL.
Fregosi Jr. dies at 57: Jim Fregosi Jr., a special assistant in the Kansas City Royals’ front office and a son of the longtime major league manager, has died. He was 57. Fregosi died Thursday in Los Angeles, the Royals said.
Football
Whittingham named Pac-12 Coach of Year
With everything Utah endured and accomplished, it’s no surprise coach Kyle Whittingham was named The Associated Press Pac-12 Coach of the Year for 2021.
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd was recognized as the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Offensive Player of the Year honors went to USC wide receiver Drake London and UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet was named Newcomer of the Year.
Harbaugh is AP coach of the year: Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is The Associated Press college football coach of the year.
Wilson named Nevada coach: Nevada has hired Oregon co-defensive coordinator Ken Wilson as the Wolf Pack’s new head coach.
Virginia brings in Elliott: Virginia tabbed longtime Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to fill their head coach vacancy.
Duke hires Elko: Duke is turning to Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko to turn around its football program.
Jackson takes over at Grambling: Former Cleveland and Oakland head coach Hue Jackson is taking over as the coach of Grambling’s storied football program.
Fake slides now against rules: The fake slide Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett used to help clear his path for a long touchdown run in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game is against the rules in college football — effective immediately.
National coordinator of officials Steve Shaw has instructed all officials to blow a play dead at the spot where a ball carrier fakes a slide to cause defenders to back off from making a tackle.
Briefly
Baseball: Michael Teevan, MLB’s vice president of communications, has won the sport’s Robert O. Fishel Award for Public Relations Excellence. ... The Twins filled out their staff by hiring Hank Conger as their first base and catching coach.
Hockey: The NHL is sticking to its plan to allow its players to compete in the Beijing Olympics. Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league will continue to honor its commitment to giving players the opportunity to compete.
Motor sports: Dale Coyne Racing and Vasser Sullivan Racing announced they will end their IndyCar Series partnership. The two teams had worked together for the past four seasons.
Golf: Jason Day and Marc Leishman had 12 birdies, two eagles and finished one shot short of the record for the scramble format, posting a 16-under 56 that gave the Australian duo a one-shot lead in the QBE Shootout.
Winter sports: Eileen Gu won the U.S. Grand Prix halfpipe contest, setting up a chance to sweep all three freeskiing disciplines in the span of less than a month.
Auction: The auction featuring items accumulated by Bill Russell over a career in which he won two NCAA titles, 11 NBA championships and the 1956 Olympic gold medal brought in more than $5.3 million.
