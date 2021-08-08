Motor sports
Larson wins race at Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Kyle Larson won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, building a big lead in the final stage and keeping Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott at bay over the final laps.
Elliott was seeking his third straight victory at The Glen but was relegated to the back of the field before the race when his No. 9 Chevrolet failed inspection twice. He made a gallant charge in the final segment but couldn’t overcome Larson’s big lead and crossed the finish line 2.45 seconds behind.
Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.
Larson also held off Elliott in overtime to win on the road course at Sonoma in June.
“It’s awesome,” Larson said after his series-leading fifth victory of the season. “It really shows just how good the organizaton is.”
It was the first Cup race after a two-week break for the Tokyo Olympics and there was no practice or qualifying.
Ericsson soars to IndyCar victory: Marcus Ericsson soared over a car early, overcame hard-charging runs from Colton Herta and Scott Dixon late, and survived the perilous city streets of Nashville to win the inaugural Music City Grand Prix.
Ericsson made the IndyCar highlight reel long before the checkered flag when he jumped the backside of Sebastien Bourdais’ Chevrolet and knocked the Frenchman out of the race. Ericsson’s airborne Honda needed a new front wing only five laps into the race and he made it the rest of the way unscathed for his second victory of the season.
“I’m sorry he ended up in the fence there,” Ericcson said.
The 30-year-old Swede won as darkness fell in Nashville with six-time IndyCar Dixon making a late run. But Ericsson got a break when Herta clobbered his car into the tire barriers with five laps left, ending his dominant weekend.
Dixon was second to give Chip Ganassi Racing a 1-2 finish. James Hinchcliffe, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Graham Rahal rounded out the top five.
McLaren Racing buys majority share of Arrow McLaren SP: McLaren Racing will buy a 75% share of the Arrow McLaren SP race team by the end of 2021 and plans to add a third car to its IndyCar lineup.
The deal, expected to close by the end of the year, comes midway through the second season of the McLaren Racing partnership with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.
The team fields cars this season for Pato O’Ward, who was second in the points standings headed into Sunday’s Music City Grand Prix, and Felix Rosenqvist. The team added two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya for the Indy 500; he drove two seasons for McLaren in Formula 1.
Golf
Mexico’s Ancer wins St. Jude Invite
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Abraham Ancer of Mexico won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, beating Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns with a 6-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole of a playoff.
Ancer won the World Golf Championships event at TPC Southland after Burns’ 5 1/2-foot putt — on the same line as Ancer — lipped out.
Ancer, the 30-year-old former University of Oklahoma player, closed with a 2-under 68 to match Matsuyama and Burns at 16-under 264. Matsuyama shot a 63, and Burns had a 64.
van Rooyen takes Barracuda title: Erik van Rooyen won the Barracuda Championship for his first PGA Tour title, finishing with 50 points in the modified Stableford scoring system.
Kentucky’s Castle wins Women’s Amateur: Kentucky junior Jensen Castle won the U.S. Women’s Amateur, beating Arizona junior Hou Yu-chiang of Taiwan 2 and 1 in the 36-hole final at Westchester Country Club.
Forrest gets first title: Scotland’s Grant Forrest held off England’s James Morrison in the Hero Open for his first European Tour title. Forrest birdied the last two holes for a 6-under 66 and 24-under 264 total.
Creel tops Utah Championship: Joshua Creel won the the Utah Championship for his first Korn Ferry Tour title. Creel shot a 7-under 64 to finish at 24-under 260.
Briefly
College: Missouri hired UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois as its AD. Reed-Francois, who has been AD at UNLV since 2017, will replace Jim Sterk, who stepped down two weeks ago.
Football: All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard agreed to a restructured contract with the Dolphins. ... Darius Leonard agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Colts worth $99.25 million that includes $52 million in guaranteed money. ... Jacksonville receiver DJ Chark had surgery to repair a broken finger on his right hand, coach Urban Meyer said, and will miss the remainder of training camp and the preseason. ... The Broncos had to move their only scheduled stadium practice indoors because of smoky skies from the California wildfires made Denver’s air among the world’s most polluted. ... Green Bay receiver Devin Funchess apologized for using a racial slur against Asians during a news conference.
Basketball: Opening day for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas was disrupted by the postponement of the Washington-Indiana game because the Wizards didn’t have enough players available due to COVID-19 protocols.
Tennis: American Danielle Collins captured her second career title in a two-week span, holding off No. 4 seed Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-7 (10), 6-1 after a thrilling second-set tiebreaker in the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. ... Jannik Sinner became the first teenager to win an ATP 500 event, beating Mackie McDonald 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 to take the Citi Open title.