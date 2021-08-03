Basketball
Curry lands second $200M contract
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry has landed the second $200 million-plus contract of his career, reaching agreement on a $215 million, four-year extension with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday that takes him through the 2025-26 season.
Curry’s agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon, confirmed the new deal for the star point guard, who would have been entering the final season of his previous contract. Curry will earn $48 million for the 2022-23 season, then $51.9 million in ‘23-’24, $55.7 million in ’24-’25 and $59.6 million in the final year of the deal.
For this extension — first reported by ESPN — it was only a matter of when it would get done after the 33-year-old Curry produced one of his best seasons.
Curry averaged 32.0 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds and shot 42.1% on 3-pointers for the Warriors, who lost in the play-in tournament to Memphis. The two-time MVP shined despite Splash Brother Klay Thompson’s absence for a second straight season.
Anthony joins Lakers: Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James have long wanted to be on the same team. They will finally get their chance after Anthony agreed to a one-year deal to join the Los Angeles Lakers.
DeRozan to join Bulls: Chicago made another major upgrade, acquiring high-scoring small forward DeMar DeRozan a day after adding point guard Lonzo Ball. The Bulls agreed to a three-year, $85 million contract with DeRozan as part of a sign-and-trade with San Antonio.
Cavaliers acquire Rubio: The Cavaliers filled one of their biggest needs, acquiring veteran point guard Ricky Rubio from the Timberwolves. Cleveland sent forward Taurean Prince, a 2022 second-round draft pick and cash to Minnesota.
Smith agrees with Hornets: The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a two-year deal with free agent guard Ish Smith.
Football
Colts lose All-Pro guard to foot injury
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts’ injury list keeps getting longer — and more baffling.
Three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson was added Tuesday after suffering the same foot injury as new quarterback Carson Wentz, who had a fragment from the metatarsal bone removed Monday. Nelson was scheduled to undergo the same procedure with the same doctor Tuesday in Indianapolis.
Both are expected to miss five to 12 weeks, putting their availability for the Sept. 12 season-opener against Seattle in jeopardy.
Saints re-sign Alexander: The New Orleans Saints are bringing back outside linebacker and former LSU standout Kwon Alexander, who spent the offseason rehabilitating an Achilles injury from last December.
Vikings release Gladney: Minnesota cornerback Jeff Gladney was indicted by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with, and the team released him about five hours later.
Bakhtiari has no timetable for return: Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has used his big personality to make his presence felt in training camp even as he’s unable to practice.
How soon he will join his teammates on the field remains uncertain. The All-Pro left tackle tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in a Dec. 31 practice and isn’t speculating on when he will return.
Panthers receiver carted off: Carolina wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was hit in the neck area during practice, carted off the field and taken away by ambulance. The player who struck him was kicked out of practice and waived.
Jets’ Clark has bruised spinal cord: New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark has a bruised spinal cord and is expected to make a full recovery after he was hospitalized with a neck injury.
Briefly
Soccer: Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen is back in Italy for the first time since his near-tragic collapse at the European Championship. Eriksen will undergo further tests in Italy and is not expected to be back on a soccer field for at least six months. ... FIFA banned its former interim president Issa Hayatou for alleged wrongdoing in a commercial deal for African soccer. Hayatou, was banned for one year for a breach of “duty of loyalty” rules. ... UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against the English Football Association over the behavior of some England fans at the European Championship final. ... Premier League players will continue to take a knee before games during the 2021-22 season in an anti-racism gesture.
Court: Nicholas Kron, a former Iowa State University football player, has been arrested in connection with an assault of Jordan Bohannon, a University of Iowa basketball star, in May.
Motor sports: Trackhouse Racing has signed Ross Chastain as its second Cup Series driver in a multiyear deal. The 28-year-old currently drives the No. 42 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing.
Tennis: Naomi Osaka, Sofia Kenin and Iga Swiatek pulled out of the National Bank Open hard-court tuneup to be played in Montreal this month ahead of the U.S. Open. ... 12th-seeded Sebastian Korda moved into the second round at the hard-court event in the nation’s capital by beating Vasek Pospisil of Canada 7-5, 6-4.
Obituary: Angela Bailey, the Canadian women’s record holder in the 100 meters and an Olympic 4x100 relay silver medalist, has died. She was 59. The family said she died at home from lung cancer, adding she never smoked and suffered from mental illness for five years.