College Baseball
Pac-12 creates conference tournament
SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 will hold a conference baseball tournament for the first time next year.
The conference announced Wednesday that the inaugural Pac-12 baseball tournament will be held May 25-29 at Scottsdale Stadium in Arizona. The initial agreement with the city of Scottsdale runs through 2024.
“Creating this tournament is a meaningful way to showcase Pac-12 baseball at an important time of the year,” said Stanford director of baseball David Esquer. “I’m excited for the competitive opportunities the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament will provide our programs, the championship experience it will deliver for student-athletes, and the atmosphere it will create in an unbeatable location for both fans of our schools and those who may just be fans of the game.”
The top eight teams during the regular season will earn automatic berths into the double-elimination tournament at the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants. The tournament champion will earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
Football
Rams get RB Michel from Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Los Angeles Rams are getting some much-needed help in the backfield from a running back who starred against them in the Super Bowl.
The Rams acquired Sony Michel from the New England Patriots on Wednesday for a conditional selection of later-round picks in next season’s draft.
Michel, a first-round pick by the Pats in 2018, could play a significant role immediately for a Rams offense running low on healthy options at running back with the regular season fast approaching.
Only vaccinated personnel in locker rooms on game days: The NFL has mandated that only fully vaccinated personnel, with a maximum of 50 people, will have access to locker rooms while players are present on game days.
In a memo sent to the 32 teams the policy becomes effective immediately. The personnel covered by the policy includes coaches, athletic trainers, equipment staffers, one general manager, one team security representative, three club communications media workers and one clubhouse support staffer.
Jets’ Curry has rare blood disorder: Jets defensive end Vinny Curry announced he has a rare blood disorder that required his spleen to be removed. Curry said he was projected to return to the field in mid-September, but he developed blood clots and is taking blood thinners that prevent him from having physical contact for the next three to six months.
Judge says Barkley must have contact to play: Saquon Barkley needs to be in some live contact drills if he is to play in the Giants’ season opener in less than three weeks, coach Joe Judge said.
Jaguars make Lawrence starting QB: Urban Meyer insisted Tevor Lawrence earned the starting quarterback spot with the Jaguars.
Broncos name Bridgewater starter: Broncos coach Vic Fangio informed the team that Teddy Bridgewater edged incumbent Drew Lock to win the starting quarterback job.
Giants activate Rudolph: The Giants announced tight end Kyle Rudolph has passed his physical and was taken off the physically unable to perform/active list.
Packers place Funchess on IR: Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess was placed on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring in practice.
Briefly
Basketball: A diversity report found the NBA continues to lead men’s professional sports in racial and gender hiring practices, fueled by more general managers and assistant coaches of color in the league. ... Nick Van Exel has returned to the Hawks, joining Nate McMillan’s staff as an assistant coach. ... The Timberwolves finalized their acquisition of Patrick Beverley, sending 2019 first-round draft pick Jarrett Culver and backup forward Juancho Hernangómez to the Grizzlies. ... Emoni Bates has committed to Memphis, adding another five-star recruit to coach Penny Hardaway’s roster.
Soccer: Demanding that all players be released for World Cup qualifiers, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lift quarantine requirements for footballers to allow them to travel next week to play for their countries. ... The world soccer body has agreed to reduce Mexico’s punishment for anti-gay chants heard during the Olympic qualifying matches.
Court: Six Kentucky football players charged with first degree burglary have waived their cases to a state grand jury that will now hear information about the March incident.
Tennis: Serena and Venus Williams added themselves to the list of big-name withdrawals from the U.S. Open, making this the first time since 2003 neither of the sisters will appear in the year’s last Grand Slam tournament. ... Sofia Kenin pulled out of the U.S. Open because she recently tested positive for COVID-19. ... Frances Tiafoe beat Thiago Monteiro 7-5, 7-6 (2) in the third round of the Winston-Salem Open. Pablo Carreno Busta reached the quarterfinals by beating Dominik Koepfer 6-2, 6-3.
Television: ESPN is cancelling Rachel Nichols’ show, “The Jump,” and pulling her off NBA programming. David Roberts, who was named last week to oversee the network’s NBA coverage, said in a statement that “we mutually agreed that this approach regarding our NBA coverage was best for all concerned.”
Cycling: Primoz Roglic prevailed on the steep final climb to earn his second stage victory in this year’s Spanish Vuelta, cutting into the overall lead of Odd Christian Eiking.
Obituary: Wilfried Van Moer, nicknamed the “Little General” who played in two World Cups and led Belgium to the 1980 European Championship final, has died. He was 76.