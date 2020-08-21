Golf
Bertsch eagles playoff hole for win
RIDGEDALE, Mo. — Shane Bertsch eagled the first hole of a four-man playoff Friday to win the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in his second PGA Tour Champions start.
Bertsch hit an approach from the rough near the back edge of a bunker that took some big bounces in front of the green and rolled to 20 feet from the back pin on Buffalo Ridge’s par-5 first hole.
“This is a special one,” Bertsch said. “I’ve always had a hard time saying what my most special moment in golf is, but without a doubt it was that putt on the first playoff hole.”
The downhill slider slowly made its way to the hole.
“It had probably 2 feet of break,” Bertsch said. “It was pretty quick and it gets even quicker past the hole. ... It took its time getting over there and getting there.”
Kenny Perry lost a one-stroke lead on the par-5 18th, making a bogey after driving left into deep rough under trees, to fall into the playoff with Bertsch, Bernhard Langer and Glen Day.
Four strokes ahead of playing partners Perry and Langer after opening with two 64s, Bertsch closed with a 1-over 72 to match Perry (68), Langer (68) and Day (66) at 13 under.
Holmqvist leads British Open: As if Royal Troon isn’t playing hard enough for the world’s top female golfers this week, Dani Holmqvist is going around the wind-swept Scottish links carrying a nagging back injury from a cart crash in 2018.
On another tough day when first-round leader Amy Olson shot 81 — 14 strokes worse than Thursday — and stars like Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson and defending champion Hinako Shibuno missed the cut, Holmqvist shot 1-under 70 at the Women’s British Open to be the only player under par after 36 holes.
Johnson tops Northern Trust leaderboard: It took a disappointing par for Scottie Scheffler to realize he was making enough birdies to have a shot at 59, and he seized on the chance with four birdies over his last five holes to post the 12th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.
For the longest time, it looked like his 59 might not even be the best of the day at The Northern Trust.
Dustin Johnson was 11 under through 11 holes and finished with a 60 for a two-shot lead. Johnson was at 15-under 127, two shots ahead of Scheffler and Cameron Davis (66).
College
Hawkeyes drop four sports
Iowa will drop four sports programs as part of the athletic department’s response to a projected loss of $100 million in revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.
School president Bruce Harreld and athletic director Gary Barta said Friday that men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis and men’s and women’s swimming and diving will be discontinued after the 2020-21 academic year.
Barta said the Big Ten’s decision to postpone football and other fall sports until the spring will create an overall budget deficit between $60 million and $75 million this year.
Briefly
Football: Jacksonville defensive lineman Josh Mauro was suspended without pay for the first five games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Hockey: Former coach and NBC Sports analyst Mike Milbury apologized for saying during a playoff game broadcast that there weren’t women in the NHL bubble to disrupt anyone’s concentration.
Horse racing: The Kentucky Derby will run without fans for the first time, Churchill Downs announced, citing increasing COVID-19 cases in the area.