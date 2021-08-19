Golf
Olympic champ Korda shares British lead
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Nelly Korda’s sensational summer form is showing no sign of dipping.
Two weeks after winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the top-ranked Korda began her bid for a second major title in two months by shooting 5-under 67 to share the first-round lead at the Women’s British Open on Thursday.
Korda rolled in a 5-foot putt at No. 18 at Carnoustie for her eighth birdie of a round that also contained three bogeys. She was later joined at 5 under by Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who has never recorded a top-10 finish at a major, and South Korea’s Sei Young Kim, a major champion last year.
Thomas, Rahm share lead at Liberty National: Jon Rahm returned from a month off and played like he was never gone. Justin Thomas took the advice of a 15-year-old and had his lowest score of the year. Both opened with an 8-under 63 at The Northern Trust as the PGA Tour’s postseason began.
Patrick Reed withdrew with an ankle injury.
Two tied atop Czech Masters: Former British Open champion Henrik Stenson and Maverick Antcliff both shot a 5-under 67 to share the lead after the opening round of the Czech Masters.
Football
Jets’ defense loses Lawson, Lewis
GREEN BAY, Wis. — New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson will miss the season after rupturing his Achilles in practice Thursday, a devastating loss for a team seeking to turn the corner under new coach Robert Saleh.
Backup safety Zane Lewis also suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Both players were carted off the field during Thursday’s joint practice session with the Green Bay Packers.
Love unlikely to play against Jets: Packers quarterback Jordan Love hasn’t practiced this week and probably won’t play in Green Bay’s exhibition game Saturday against the Jets.
Saints alter ticket refund policy: Amid public and political scrutiny, the New Orleans Saints have adopted a new refund policy allowing fans to relinquish their season tickets and get their money back.
The Saints plan to fill the 73,000-seat Superdome for home games this season but have said that, in accordance with various local and state protocols, only fans who wear masks and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before a game may attend.
College
ACC adds forfeiture element to cancellations
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced an updated COVID-19 rescheduling policy that means teams unable to play scheduled games because of pandemic-related protocols on its roster will be forced to forfeit.
The policy will affect teams in football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.
All teams forfeiting games will be assigned a loss in the standings, and the team that was prepared to play will be awarded a victory. If both teams are unable to play because of the player shortages, both will be forced to forfeit.
Briefly
Basketball: The Hornets agreed to a four-year, $97 million contract extension with guard Terry Rozier. ... The Pelicans signed restricted free agent Josh Hart to a three-year extension worth up to $38 million. ... The Pistons re-signed guard Hamidou Diallo.
Hockey: The upcoming season will be the Arizona Coyotes’ final one at Gila River Arena. The city of Glendale announced that it will not renew its agreement with the franchise beyond the 2021-22 season. ... Michigan defenseman Owen Power has elected to return to school for his sophomore season rather than make the jump to the NHL after being selected with the No. 1 pick by the Sabres.
Motor sports: Corey LaJoie will miss Sunday’s race at Michigan because of NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocols. ... IndyCar will return next season to Iowa Speedway, a short oval track beloved by fans and drivers that had fallen off the schedule after 14 years.
Courts: Max Leroy Townsend, 58, who was convicted of crashing his pickup truck into members of a high school cross country team, killing three and injuring several others, was sentenced to three life sentences. ... Jasmine Smith, a former women’s basketball player at Seton Hall University, was added to a lawsuit filed against the school by former men’s player Myles Powell over what they claim were misdiagnosed knee injuries. ... Six University of Kentucky football players have been charged with first-degree burglary, with one also accused of first degree wanton endangerment, following the investigation of an incident last March at a private party.
Tennis: Daniil Medvedev, the 2019 champion and last year’s runner-up to Novak Djokovic, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open championship with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Grigor Dimitrov.
Olympics: Maria Andrejczyk, a 25-year-old javelin thrower from Poland who overcame bone cancer and a shoulder injury to compete at this year’s Olympics, auctioned her silver medal to raise money for a life-saving operation for an infant boy, and then was told by the buyer that she could keep her prize.
Cycling: Magnus Cort Nielsen won the sixth stage of the Spanish Vuelta after holding off a hard-charging Primoz Roglic, who took back the red leader’s shirt with his second-place finish.
Boxing: Saul “Canelo” Álvarez has agreed to face unbeaten Caleb Plant on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas in a bid to become the undisputed super middleweight world champion.