Soccer
U.S. forward Carli Lloyd retiring
U.S. forward Carli Lloyd is retiring after a decorated career that included a pair of World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals, as well as a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games.
The two-time FIFA World Player of the Year known for her dramatic hat-trick in the 2015 World Cup final will play four as-yet unannounced friendly matches this fall with the U.S., and finish out the season with her club team, Gotham FC. She hinted for more than a year that she was nearing the end of her career and made it official Monday.
“Through all the goals, the trophies, the medals and the championships won, what I am most proud of is that I’ve been able to stay unapologetically me,” said Lloyd, whose international career has spanned some 16 years. “My journey has been hard, but I can honestly say I’ve stayed true to myself, to my teammates, my coaches, the media and the fans throughout my entire career and that is what I am most proud of. Everyone sees the moments of glory, but I have cherished the work behind the scenes and the adversity that I’ve had to overcome to get to those glorious moments.”
The 39-year-old Lloyd ranks second on the national team’s all-time list with 312 appearances, and fourth with 128 goals.
Barcelona’s president says club’s debt now at $1.6 billion: Barcelona’s president presented a grim picture of the club’s financial situation, saying its debt had risen to 1.35 billion euros ($1.6 billion).
Joan Laporta blamed the previous administration of Josep Bartomeu for the club’s “dramatic” situation that ultimately led to Lionel Messi’s departure. Laporta accused Bartomeu of countless “lies” and said he and his board of directors must be held accountable.
Wolfsburg thrown out of German Cup: Wolfsburg has been thrown out of the German Cup for fielding too many substitutes in its first-round win over Preussen Münster. The German soccer federation said that its sports court had decided to overturn Wolfsburg’s 3-1 win and award a 2-0 victory to the fourth-division side.
Football
Alabama is No. 1 in preseason poll
Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll for fourth time in the past six seasons.
Coming off its sixth national championship under Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide enters the season loaded with potential replacements for the record-breakers and NFL draft picks who have moved on, including Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.
Alabama received 47 of 63 first-place votes from the panel of sports writers and broadcasters in the poll presented by Regions Bank. Oklahoma is No. 2, just ahead of No. 3 Clemson (each received six first-place votes).
Ohio State, which lost in last season’s championship game, is No. 4 after receiving a first-place vote. Georgia received three first-place votes and rounds out the top five.
No. 8 Cincinnati of the American Athletic Conference is the first team from outside the Power Five leagues to be ranked in the preseason top 10 since Louisville started ninth in 2012.
Washington, which is ranked No. 20, was one of five teams from the Pac-12 to make the rankings. The SEC and the Big 10 also have five teams in the rankings.
Falcons have 100% of players vaccinated: The Atlanta Falcons have become the first NFL team to have all of its players complete COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Falcons opened training camp with more than 90% of their players vaccinated, and they confirmed they reached 100%. The NFL announced the Falcons were the first team to reach 100%.
Jets take Williams off PUP list: Quinnen Williams was back on the field and smiling. The New York Jets defensive lineman was activated from the physically unable to perform list after offseason surgery on a broken foot sidelined him the past few months.
Browns place Carlson, Switzer on IR: The Browns placed tight end Stephen Carlson on injured reserve after he suffered a season-ending knee injury. Wide receiver Ryan Switzer went on IR with a foot injury.
Ravens’ McSorley injures back: Baltimore quarterback Trace McSorley is expected to miss a few weeks because of back problems. The Ravens announced they had signed quarterback Kenji Bahar, but McSorley’s injury leaves Tyler Huntley as the clear top option to back up Lamar Jackson for the time being.
Stampeders cancel practice due to forest fire smoke: The Calgary Stampeders of the CFL canceled outdoor practice because of smoke from forest fires. The city’s air quality health index was 8 on a scale of 1 to 10 and deemed high risk for outdoor activities.
There were 64 active fires burning in southeast British Columbia as well as another four west and northwest of Calgary.
Briefly
Hockey: Nashville signed goaltender Juuse Saros to a four-year, $20 million contract. ... Minnesota signed Kevin Fiala to a $5.1 million, one-year contract.
Tennis: Naomi Osaka tweeted her decision to donate her prize money from this week’s U.S. Open tune-up tournament in Ohio. Osaka, who has a Haitian father and Japanese mother, has an opening-round bye in Cincinnati.
Marathon: Concerns about COVID-19 have prompted the cancellation of the New Jersey Marathon and Half Marathon, which were scheduled to be held on Oct. 16 and 17.
Figure skating: The Chinese leg of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating was canceled because of coronavirus restrictions. The Cup of China was scheduled to take place from Nov. 4-7 in Chongqing.
Obituary: Dick Schafrath, a star offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns who blocked for Hall of Fame running backs Jim Brown, Leroy Kelly and Bobby Mitchell before going into politics after retiring, has died. He was 84.