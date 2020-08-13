Colleges
Big Sky won’t play fall sports
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference has voted to postpone all fall sports competition until the spring because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision follows the Big Sky’s postponement of fall football on Aug. 6 when the league became one of the first in the nation to scuttle the sport because of the virus that has claimed more than 160,000 lives in the United States and about 750,000 worldwide.
The other Big Sky sports that are now postponed are men’s and women’s cross country, soccer and volleyball as well as men’s and women’s golf, softball and men’s and women’s tennis.
“While I am confident that our conference is making the right decision for the health and safety of our student-athletes, it breaks my heart knowing how disappointing this will be to all of them who were eagerly anticipating the opportunity to compete this fall,” Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said.
Members of the Big Sky Conference are Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Sacramento State, Southern Utah and Weber State.
Big Sky schools may continue with permissible athletics activities at their discretion while abiding by NCAA legislation, campus policies, and local and state regulations, the league said.
NCAA experts warn of coronavirus spread: The NCAA’s chief medical officer and two of its infectious disease expert advisers warned the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus throughout the United States remains an enormous obstacle for college sports to overcome.
“I feel like the Titanic. We have hit the iceberg, and we’re trying to make decisions of what time should we have the band play,” said Dr. Carlos Del Rio, executive associate dean at Emory.
Del Rio, a member of the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel, appeared with NCAA chief medical officer Dr. Brian Hainline on a webinar hosted by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.
Earlier this week, the Big Ten and Pac-12 became the first Power Five conferences to decide not to play football, or any sports, this fall.
“We need to focus on what’s important,” Del Rio said. “What’s important right now is we need to control this virus. Not having fall sports this year, in controlling this virus, would be to me the No. 1 priority.”
Football
Chiefs, Kelce agree to extensionKANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs weren’t done when they signed star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a record-setting extension, or when they put together a pricey package to keep Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones on the line.
The Chiefs and two-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce agreed to a four-year, $57.25 million extension Thursday that will keep him with the Super Bowl champions through 2025, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.
The deal came the same day the San Francisco 49ers and their All-Pro tight end, George Kittle, agreed to a five-year, $75 million extension, a person familiar with that contract told AP.
Briefly
Soccer: The newest Major League Soccer team will be called St. Louis SC when it debuts in 2023, team officials announced.
Golf: Steve Stricker birdied the final hole for a 2-under 68 and a share of the lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the PGA Tour Champions’ first major of the season. Jerry Kelly, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Wes Short Jr. and Rod Pampling joined Stricker atop the leaderboard. ... Harold Varner III tied his career low round with an 8-under 62 to grab the early lead at the Wyndham Championship. ... Danielle Kang started her bid for a third straight win on the LPGA Tour with an even-par 71 in the first round of the Ladies Scottish Open, leaving her four shots off the lead held by Nicole Broch Larsen.
Tennis: This year’s U.S. Open will be missing both 2019 singles champions, because Bianca Andreescu announced she was pulling out of the Grand Slam tournament.
Rugby: The United States will host two of the world’s biggest sporting events in 2026 and ’28 and could possibly be adding a third for 2027. USA Rugby will conduct a feasibility study to determine whether to put in a bid for the Rugby World Cup in 2027 or ’31.