Basketball
Iowa’s Garza adds Wooden Award
LOS ANGELES — Luka Garza of Iowa won the John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s top men’s college basketball player.
The award presented by the Los Angeles Athletic Club was announced Tuesday on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”
It was Garza’s fourth player-of-the-year award. He collected honors from The Associated Press as well as trophies named for Oscar Robertson and Lute Olson.
Garza led the nation in total points (747), 30-point games (eight) and field goals made (281). He ranked second nationally in scoring with 24.1 points. The two-time Big Ten player of the year finished his career with 2,306 points, which ranked seventh in conference history.
NCAA may consider single site for part of future tourneys: The NCAA used the single-site concept for its marquee championship out of necessity. Now it could become part of the tournament’s future.
A day after crowning a national champion for the first time since 2019, NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt told reporters that the successful men’s college basketball tournament held primarily in Indianapolis and exclusively in Indiana could create a late-round model for future tourneys.
Whatever happens, it won’t be anytime soon — at least not by choice.
The NCAA already has awarded preliminary round games through 2026 and intends to play those games as scheduled.
Bill would make Fridays of ACC tournaments a holiday: North Carolina residents could avoid calling in sick to work or staying home from school to watch one day of the men’s and women’s Atlantic Coast Conference basketball tournaments under a bill filed Tuesday.
Democratic Sens. Sarah Crawford of Franklin County, Natalie Murdock of Durham County and DeAndrea Salvador of Mecklenburg County co-authored the legislation, which would designate the Fridays of the men’s and women’s ACC Tournaments as a state holiday, adding to the 19 state holidays already on the North Carolina calendar.
Texas Tech introduces Adams as new coach: Texas Tech’s search for its new basketball coach didn’t take long, and didn’t have to go far.
Mark Adams, the Texas Tech graduate who was born about 40 miles from the Lubbock campus and spent the past five seasons as a Red Raiders assistant, was introduced as their head coach.
Illinois’ Dosunmu to enter draft: Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu on Tuesday announced what has been hinted at all season: He will forgo his remaining eligibility and hire an agent as he enters the NBA draft.
Dosunmu, who is projected as a first-round pick, was a consensus first-team All-American and won the Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s top point guard.
Villanova’s Swider transferring to Syracuse: Villanova forward Cole Swider signed a financial aid agreement with Syracuse and will join the men’s basketball program after three seasons with the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-9, 225-pound Swider appeared in 77 games with 17 starts for the Wildcats and has two years of eligibility remaining.
Vanderbilt fires women’s coach: Vanderbilt fired women’s basketball coach Stephanie White after five seasons and a 46-83 record.
Athletic director Candice Lee announced that White will not return. Lee thanked White and her staff for helping the players navigate the challenges during the coronavirus pandemic over the past year.
Connecticut’s Makurat to transfer: Connecticut guard Anna Makurat has decided to transfer. The sophomore from Poland played 48 games during her two seasons with the Huskies, averaging 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and three assists per game.
Stanford’s Williams declares for WNBA draft: Stanford point guard Kiana Williams is declaring herself eligible for the WNBA draft.
The school announced Williams’ decision a day after the Cardinal returned home from San Antonio with the program’s first NCAA championship in 29 years.
Aari McDonald of NCAA Tournament runner-up Arizona, Stanford’s Pac-12 rival, had already said she would enter the draft.
Briefly
Football: The Lions signed cornerback Quinton Dunbar. Dunbar has at least one interception in each of his six NFL seasons. ... Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got quite the surprise in his first episode as a guest host of “Jeopardy!” Contestant Scott Shewfelt was stumped on the final question of the episode that aired Monday. He decided to reply by referencing a controversial Packers strategic decision in last season’s NFC championship game as he wrote, “Who wanted to kick that field goal?”
Colleges: Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez summed up his career by referencing the advice he often gives students. “Find something that you love to do, do it well enough that someone will pay you to do it, and you’ll never work a day in your life,” Alvarez said.
Soccer: Sky Blue of the NWSL has rebranded itself as NJ/NY Gotham FC.
Golf: Less than a month removed from a March 16 surgery following a fall that left him with a dislocated right kneecap and damaged ligament, Brooks Koepka is at Augusta National — a course that isn’t exactly flat and definitely isn’t one of the easier walks in golf.
Olympics: The State Department said the Biden administration is consulting with allies about a joint approach to China and its human rights record, including how to handle the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.
Gambling: Officials of Luxor Capital Group LP said it is selling as much as half its ownership of Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino to the Ilitch family, which owns the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings, the Little Caesars pizza chain, and Detroit’s MotorCity Casino Hotel.