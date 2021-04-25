Motor sports
Keselowski claims sixth win at Talladega
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Brad Keselowski made exactly the right final move this time, winning at Talladega Superspeedway for the sixth time and demonstrating a painful lesson well learned.
Keselowski’s overtime victory made him the ninth driver to win through 10 NASCAR Cup races this season and avenged an embarrassing Team Penske gaffe in the season-opening Daytona 500. He and teammate Joey Logano triggered a last-lap crash as Keselowski tried to pass Logano for the victory.
“Daytona, that’s a big one. Oh man, it stings still,” Keselowski said. “But this is a good one. We’ll take it. Beggars can’t be choosers. I certainly learned some lessons from that race and I tried to apply them, and it all came together there at the end.
“Michael McDowell gave me a good push like he did at Daytona, and I was a little bit smarter with how I handled it.”
Keselowski led just one lap, the last one, in a race that featured 35 lead changes among 27 drivers.
William Byron was second, Daytona 500 winner McDowell — the beneficiary of that February blunder — took third and Kevin Harvick a season-high fourth.
NASCAR not considering requiring vaccinations: NASCAR is not considering mandating its competitors be vaccinated against COVID-19, and President Steve Phelps said that making it a requirement would be a “slippery slope.”
“It is important, in my opinion, that people get vaccinated,” Phelps said before the race at Talladega Superspeedway. “We will continue to monitor and change our policy as necessary in order to make sure that people are safe. We are certainly monitoring. I won’t get into the numbers specifically, but the number of people who are in this garage that have been vaccinated continues to steadily rise.”
Bubba Wallace recently partnered with Novant Health to address the hesitancy some have about getting vaccinated; he and Denny Hamlin are among the very few NASCAR drivers who have publicized receiving their shots. Conversely, reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion and most popular driver Chase Elliott said the decision to be vaccinated is a personal choice he would not discuss publicly. Other drivers have taken a similar stance.
Herta ties father on IndyCar win list with four: Colton Herta raced to his fourth IndyCar victory in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to match the same total his father, Bryan, achieved over his own 12-year career. The son needed just 34 races for his four wins and he begins his third full IndyCar season as a strong title contender.
Herta started from the pole and led a race-record 97 of the 100 laps to win his first race with Bryan Herta as his race strategist. Andretti Autosport paired the Hertas for the first time this year, dismissing previous father-son combinations that simply didn’t work in IndyCar.
Josef Newgarden finished second and was denied a third consecutive victory at St. Petersburg. He was followed by Team Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud.
Ware needs sponsorship to enter Indianapolis 500: Cody Shane Ware successfully passed the rookie orientation program required to run the Indianapolis 500 but his father said he needs sponsorship to get him into the race.
Cody Ware was expected to be the driver of the No. 52 but his father, Rick Ware, said he’s going to need to find additional sponsorship if his son is to make his IndyCar debut in the Indy 500. The 25-year-old has so far tested at both Indianapolis and Texas Motor Speedway.
Basketball
Mulkey leaves Baylor, takes over at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. — Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey has left Baylor to return home and take over the LSU women’s basketball team.
Mulkey, who won three national championships at Baylor and was a member of the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class, is a native of Tickfaw, La. She helped Baylor win the 2019 NCAA championship, and the Bears lost in the regional finals to Connecticut last month.
“Kim Mulkey is a champion and a Hall of Famer, and we are thrilled to welcome her home,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said. “Her accomplishments are unprecedented, her passion is unrivaled, and her commitment to winning in all aspects of life — in the classroom, on the court, and in the community — is unparalleled. We look forward to working with her as she instills that championship culture at LSU.”
In 21 years as the head coach at Baylor, Mulkey led the Lady Bears to four Final Fours, winning three national titles..
Briefly
Soccer: For the fourth successive season, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City triumphed in the League Cup final with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham.
Hockey: Chicago announced a three-year extension with Riley Stillman, just two weeks after it acquired the 23-year-old defenseman.
Golf: Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman outlasted Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel to win the Zurich Classic in a playoff. ... Garrick Higgo won the Gran Canaria Open for his second European Tour title. ... Tyson Alexander won the Veritex Bank Championship.
Tennis: Rafael Nadal won his first title of the year, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-5 in the Barcelona Open final. ... Top-ranked Ash Barty beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 to win the Porsche Grand Prix.
Sailing: British star Sir Ben Ainslie pulled ahead of Australia’s Tom Slingsby on the second leg of the podium race and held on to win the opening regatta of SailGP’s second season.
Obituary: Mike Davis, the former Raiders defensive back who made one of the most memorable interceptions in team history, has died. He was 65.