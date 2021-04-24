Basketball
Gonzaga commit Zeng opts for G League
Gonzaga is apparently losing a promising international recruit to the NBA G League’s pro pathway program.
Fanbo Zeng, who committed to Gonzaga in November, is planning on joining the G League Ignite, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
The 6-foot-9 Zeng was ranked No. 33 by ESPN in the 2022 class but reportedly reclassified to 2021. He was No. 71 in 247sports composite rankings for the 2021 class.
Zeng, one of China’s best young players, was recruited by former Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd, who was hired recently as the head coach at Arizona. Lloyd’s departure played a major role in Zeng’s decision to join the G League, Charania reported.
Zeng, 18, played at Windermere Prep near Orlando, Fla., but returned to his native China during the COVID-19 pandemic. He wasn’t able to return for the 2020-21 season due to travel restrictions.
Zeng averaged 15.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.1 assists for Windermere Prep in the 2019-20 season. He made 47% of his 3-point attempts, fitting the mold of past Gonzaga bigs with the ability to play on the perimeter.
Zeng, who weighed 190 pounds during the 2019-20 season, joins Michael Foster as the first two players to join the Ignite, which debuted last season with several highly ranked prospects who chose the G League over college basketball.
Fargas steps down as LSU women’s coach: LSU women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas has stepped down to pursue another opportunity, the university announced.
While LSU did not disclose where Fargas was headed next, she has been in negotiations to take over as team president of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, people familiar with those discussions have told The Associated Press.
Fargas’ discussions with the Aces were disclosed to the AP on condition of anonymity because she had not been officially hired.
Fargas has coached 10 years at LSU, going 177-129 with five 20-win seasons and six NCAA Tournament appearances.
Magic coach Clifford tests positive: Orlando coach Steve Clifford has tested positive for coronavirus, though he and the team are waiting on re-tests before determining if he will have to miss time.
Clifford does not expect to be cleared in time for Sunday’s home game against Indiana, though no final determination has been made yet. He may be able to coach in Monday’s home game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
If Clifford cannot coach Sunday or in subsequent games, Magic assistant Tyrone Corbin will take his place.
Football
QB Guarantano leaves WSU game
PULLMAN — A handful of key Washington State players weren’t available to play in the Crimson and Gray game and the list of non-participants grew as Saturday’s scrimmage wore on.
Jarrett Guarantano, the Tennessee graduate transfer who came to Pullman this spring to get an early jump on WSU’s quarterback competition, saw his spring game end after just one play. On the first snap of the Crimson and Gray game, Guarantano threw an interception to linebacker Justus Rogers, but as the quarterback released the ball, his throwing hand connected with the helmet or shoulder pad of center Brian Greene, as Eisenhower graduate.
Guarantano, who’s expected to compete for the starting QB job this fall with redshirt junior Cammon Cooper and sophomore Jayden de Laura, didn’t return to the spring game after what appeared to be a hand or wrist injury. The 32-game SEC starter eventually returned to the offensive sideline wearing a pullover and sweatpants, but nothing covering his throwing hand.
According to the unique scoring system conceived by coach Nick Rolovich, the defense, which wore white uniforms, came out with a 74-37 victory over the crimson-colored offense.
Motor sports
Burton wins first Xfinity race at Talladega
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Jeb Burton raced to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory when rain halted the action with 23 laps left at Talladega Superspeedway.
Burton passed cousin Harrison Burton on the inside on Lap 82 and stayed up front before a seven-car wreck forced a caution and heavy rain sent the cars to pit road.
It was the third straight win at Talladega for Kaulig Racing, with teammate Justin Haley sweeping the two 2020 races.
Series points leader Austin Cindric was second after starting in the pole position.
ARCA’s Lancaster taken to hospital after crash: ARCA driver Derrick Lancaster was taken to a hospital after an accident when his car caught fire at Talladega Superspeedway.
NASCAR said the 48-year-old Lancaster was taken to an unspecified hospital for further evaluation but didn’t release details on his injuries.
Three deaths in 24 hours in Australian rally: Three competitors died in crashes in a 24-hour span in the 2,000-kilometer (1,200-mile) Targa Tasmania rally, including two on Saturday southwest of the capital of Hobart.
Briefly
Golf: Brooke Henderson rallied to win the HUGEL Air Premia LA Open for her 10th LPGA Tour title, closing with a 4-under 67. ... Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel birdied six of their final eight holes to shoot a 9-under 63 and take a one-shot lead at 19-under 197 at the Zurich Classic. ... Garrick Higgo shot 7 under and took a two-shot lead into the final round at the Gran Canaria Open.