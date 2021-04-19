Football
Smith retires after improbable comeback
Alex Smith retired Monday after making an improbable comeback from a gruesome broken leg, saying he’s ready to leave the NFL but believing he’s still able to play quarterback.
Smith made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks shy of his 37th birthday, hoping to enjoy more time with his family.
“I want to say thank you for believing in me, and thank you for helping me believe in myself — and in the impossible,” Smith said. “Because even though I’ve got plenty of snaps left in me, after 16 years of giving this game everything I’ve got, I can’t wait to see what else is possible.”
Smith earned AP Comeback Player of the Year honors for getting back on the field last season, two years removed from an injury that required 17 operations. After breaking his right tibia and fibula in a game Nov. 18, 2018, against Houston, he said he wondered if he’d be able to take walks with his wife or play with his kids in the yard — let alone play in the NFL again.
He was hospitalized for almost a month and survived a life-threatening infection in addition to the operations. Smith spent the next year and a half rehabbing and was back at practice when Washington assembled for training camp last summer.
Soccer
Threats of expulsion confront Super League
MONTREUX, Switzerland — The deceptions, distrust and divisions in European soccer erupted in public on Monday between teams and even within the clubs breaking away to form a Super League that could leave them and their players outcasts in the global game.
Condemnation of the 12 rebels clubs from England, Spain and Italy even came from Prince William, who followed the British government in railing against moves to split from longstanding structures to play in a largely closed competition rather than Europe’s existing UEFA-run Champions League.
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin turned on club leaders he called “snakes” and “liars,” singling out Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli and Manchester United vice chairman Ed Woodward for betraying him for reneging on a pledge to stick within existing structures by backing a revamp of the Champions League only last Friday.
Ceferin threatened players from the Super League clubs with being banned from the European Championship and next year’s World Cup.
“They will not be able to represent their national teams at any matches,” Ceferin warned earlier. “UEFA and the footballing world stand united against the disgraceful self-serving proposal we have seen in the last 24 hours from a select few clubs in Europe that are fueled purely by greed above all else.”
Three of the 12 rebels — Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid — are scheduled to play in the Champions League semifinals next week. Two more, Manchester United and Arsenal, are in the Europa League semifinals. Ceferin said he wants to boot them out as “as soon as possible” from UEFA competitions, but that will require “legal assessments” that will begin on Tuesday.
Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich missing from Super League: The plan for the new Super League soccer competition is, surprisingly, missing the names of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.
Bayern would face difficulties convincing its fans and members, who have a majority say in club business, of the merits of joining the rebels. PSG’s Qatari owners could be wary of disrupting next year’s World Cup — which will be played in Qatar — and a lucrative UEFA broadcast deal if there’s a civil war in European soccer.
Mourinho fired by Tottenham: Dressing-room apathy and growing disillusionment at his tactics cost Jose Mourinho his latest job in the English Premier League, with Tottenham firing the Portuguese coach after 17 months.
Briefly
Basketball: The NBA said that this summer’s free agency period will begin Aug. 2. ... Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant will not play Tuesday because of a left thigh contusion. ... The Rockets say that guard Sterling Brown was assaulted by unknown individuals after the team arrived in Miami late Sunday night, suffering cuts to his face. ... Brad Stevens says he wasn’t close to leaving the Celtics for the coaching job at Indiana University. In fact, he says he never received an offer. ... Iowa starting guard CJ Fredrick has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
Court: An attorney for Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson accused the 22 women who have filed lawsuits alleging they were sexually assaulted or harassed by the NFL player during massages of lying, claiming their assertions are based on “an avalanche of false accusations.”
Hockey: The NHL has suspended Vancouver defenseman Alexander Edler for two games for kneeing Toronto forward Zach Hyman.
Golf: A limited number of spectators will be allowed at the U.S. Women’s Open in San Francisco and the U.S. Open in San Diego in June provided they are vaccinated or can show proof of a negative test for the coronavirus. ... The PGA Tour is telling its players they will not have to be tested for the coronavirus if they are vaccinated, and those who aren’t will have to pay for their own tests starting this summer.
Poker: The World Series of Poker is moving from ESPN to CBS Sports.
Olympics: The IOC reluctantly accepted plans to spend 50 million euros ($60 million) to rebuild an abandoned bobsled track in Cortina d’Ampezzo for the 2026 Winter Games.
Obituary: Antron Pippen, the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen and once a top college prospect, has died. He was 33.