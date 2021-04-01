Basketball
Hall of Fame coach Williams retires
North Carolina announced Thursday that Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after a 33-year career that includes three national championships.
The decision comes two weeks after the 70-year-old Williams closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels after a highly successful run at Kansas. In all, Williams won 903 games in a career that included those three titles, all with the Tar Heels, in 2005, 2009 and 2017.
The Tar Heels lost to Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in his final game, which was Williams’ only first-round loss in 30 tournaments.
“It’s been a difficult year, but everybody’s had the problems with COVID that we’ve had,” an emotional Williams said after the game. “It’s been a hard year to push and pull, push and pull every other day to try to get something done. But how can you be any luckier than Roy Williams is coaching basketball?”
Williams spent 10 seasons at his alma mater as an assistant coach to late mentor Dean Smith before leaving to take over the Jayhawks program in 1988. He spent 15 seasons there, taking Kansas to four Final Fours and two national title games.
Iowa’s Garza named player of the year: Iowa senior Luka Garza is The Associated Press men’s college basketball national player of the year after finishing second last season. He was the runaway choice for the award, receiving 50 of 63 votes from AP Top 25 voters.
Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu was second with six votes, followed by Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham with three. Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert and Baylor’s Jared Butler each earned two votes.
Howard named coach of the year: Michigan’s Juwan Howard was named The Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year, receiving 35 of 63 votes from a national media panel. Gonzaga’s Mark Few was second with 16 votes, and Baylor’s Scott Drew and Alabama’s Nate Oats each received five.
Beard leaving Texas Tech for Texas: Chris Beard is leaving Texas Tech for the job at Big 12 rival Texas. Beard said he was “thrilled and excited” to be returning to Austin, where he was a student assistant under coach Tom Penders.
DePaul hires Stubblefield as coach: DePaul has hired longtime Oregon assistant Tony Stubblefield as head coach, hoping he can restore a struggling program.
Oral Roberts coach Mills signs new contract: Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills, who led the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles on a surprising run to the Sweet 16, agreed to a new contract that the school called a “longterm commitment.”
Cunningham to enter draft: Cade Cunningham announced that he will enter the NBA draft after a dynamic freshman season that saw him named a first-team AP All-American.
Bucks sign Teague: Veteran guard Jeff Teague signed with the Milwaukee Bucks after the Orlando Magic waived him last week.
Briefly
Baseball: David Fletcher agreed to a five-year, $26 million contract with the Angels. ... Infielder Joe Panik was put on the Blue Jays’ roster and George Springer went on the 10-day injured list.
Football: Dea Spanos Berberian, the sister of Los Angeles Chargers controlling owner Dean Spanos, is petitioning a California court to put one-third of the team’s ownership stake up for sale.
Soccer: The Seattle Sounders FC formally announced Craig Waibel as the club’s new senior vice president of soccer operations and sporting director. ... Jhon Viafara, a former midfielder for Colombia’s national soccer team, was sentenced in a Texas courtroom to more than 11 years in prison for drug trafficking.
Golf: Camilo Villegas chipped in twice to highlight a nine-birdie round that earned him an 8-under 64 and the first-round lead at the Valero Texas Open. ... Michielle Wie West shot a 2-under 70, leaving her four strokes behind leader Patty Tavatanakit at the ANA Inspiration. ... Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden had a 2-under 70 to share of the lead with top-ranked Rose Zhang at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Tennis: Ash Barty returned to the Miami Open final by beating No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3. ... This year’s Rio Open tournament was canceled because of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Brazil.
Poker: The World Series of Poker plans to return to live, in-person play for a nearly eight-week tournament in Las Vegas later this year.