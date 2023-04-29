A quick knockout by UFC newcomer Fernando Padilla gave Yakima's Julian Erosa his second straight loss in Las Vegas Saturday night.
Padilla landed a flurry of punches to knock Erosa (28-12) to the ground and then he took some more hard hits after standing back up. Erosa managed to avoid falling a second time but the referee ended the fight after less than two minutes, much to Erosa's chagrin.
He lost his three-fight win streak in December, when he got knocked out in the first round by the UFC's No. 15 featherweight, Alex Caceres. Erosa, who's become a fan favorite thanks to his high-intensity fighting style, still has two fights left on the contract he signed after beating Hakeem Dawodu last September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.