Yakima's Julian Erosa plans to return to the octagon before the end of the summer.
The UFC fighter known as "Juicy J" announced on social media Wednesday that he'll be going for his third straight win on Sept. 10. Erosa's set to face Hakeem "Mean" Dawodu (13-2) in a featherweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Dawodu's ranked 22nd in the latest worldwide MMA featherweight rankings, 19 spots ahead of Erosa (27-9). Their fight is one of 10 scheduled on a card highlighted by the welterweight matchup of Nate Diaz and unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev.
Nearly six months ago, Erosa earned a split decision win over Steven Peterson after a bloody and intense three rounds at the UFC Apex. Erosa took home the entirety of a "Fight of the Night" bonus since Peterson missed weight.
Last September, Erosa beat Charles Jourdain by submission via a Brabo Choke. Prior to a loss to Seung Woo Choi in June 2021, Erosa beat Nate Landwehr and Sean Woodson to kick off a long-awaited return to UFC.
