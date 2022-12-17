LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Julian Erosa's three-fight win streak ended abruptly with a kick to the head at Saturday's UFC Fight Night.
"Juicy J" dodged a big left-handed punch from Alex "Bruce Leeroy" Caceres, who followed through with a powerful left foot to send Erosa to the canvas. The clearly shaken Ike grad couldn't recover to defend himself, forcing the referee to jump in and declare a knockout barely three minutes into the first round.
Erosa signed a new four-fight contract shortly after his last win over "Mean" Hakeem Dawodu by unanimous decision. Back in February, Erosa beat Steven Peterson by split decision and took home the entirety of a $100,000 bonus since Peterson failed to make weight.
That recent success helped Erosa (28-11) earn a chance to face another experienced fighter he's spoken publicly about wanting to challenge on multiple occasions. Caceres (20-13) had won five straight fights and cracked the UFC top 15 before losing to No. 12 Sodiz Yusuff by unanimous decision in March.
