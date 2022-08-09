AUBURN — Davis graduate Shawn Abeyta earned a first-round TKO over Jordan Ferrier during MMA Fight Quest 6 on Saturday night.
Abeyta, who improved his amateur record to 4-1, won the fight with a power shot up the middle two minutes into the first round. It was scheduled for three rounds.
Bouncing back from a shoulder injury that forced him out of his last scheduled fight, Abeyta is hoping for another appearance in the Fusion Fight League in Montana next month.
-
RUNNING
Catch Chris for $100
Downtown Yakima Mile race director Chris Waddle is racing 3,000 meters at Franklin Park on Saturday and if you can catch him after a 40-second head start you'll receive $100.
Waddle thinks he will run the course in 11 minutes, 15 seconds. The pursuit will begin at 7 p.m. and is free of charge. Arrive between 6:30 and 6:45 to register at the pavilion by the pool.
-
MEETINGS
Volleyball officials meet Wednesday
The Central Washington Volleyball Board of Officials will have their second meeting for the 2022 season on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Davis High School.
Anyone interested in officiating school volleyball this fall should attend. New officials are desperately needed and training will be provided. At Davis, enter through the center doors on the south end of the gymnasium.
For more information, please contact Dick Brown at 952-7357 or Trudy Bray at 961-2731.
-
AUTO RACING
Renegade Raceway
Friday's results
Hot Rod I: 1, Joe Payne; 2, Brad Allred; Semi, Pat Neveu.
Hot Rod II: 1, Gregg Burns; 2, Jay Fulcher; Semi, Larry Wilhelm.
Cash Bash: 1, Chad Riley; 2, Troy Adams; Semi, Joe Payne.
Match Race: 1, David Myers; 2, Bob Lindeman.
