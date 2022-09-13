Yakima’s Julian “Juicy J” Erosa became a UFC fan favorite by displaying a hardworking, scrappy and aggressive style he said reflects the city where he grew up.
While that’s certainly proven to be effective, most notably in a wildly entertaining three-round win over Steven Peterson last February, Erosa understood he needed something different Saturday night against Hakeem Dawodu at UFC 279 in Las Vegas.
A more measured approach allowed the 33-year-old Eisenhower graduate to dominate all three rounds for a unanimous decision and the biggest win of his tumultuous career.
“I’ve been trying to be a bit more technical, a bit less brawly and scrappy,” Erosa said in a phone interview Tuesday morning. “You want to be a bit smarter.”
It earned him another big paycheck and an exclamation point on his three-fight win streak.
Still, Erosa admitted feeling “almost disappointed” when he went back to watch his strategic but uncharacteristically safe third round, when he mostly kept his distance and then scored a late takedown to ensure Dawodu couldn’t win by a late knockout.
The prior two rounds left little doubt Erosa only needed to survive the final five minutes, since he landed the vast majority of strikes and then controlled the fight on the ground for two minutes after an impressive takedown halfway through Round 2. He heard all the comments about how Dawodu’s striking ability gave him an advantage if both fighters stayed on their feet, but Erosa, who stands five inches taller at 6-foot-1, felt confident his unorthodox style could keep his opponent off-balance.
“The difficult thing that I’ve been really working on is using that height and that range to my advantage,” Erosa said. “I’m a tall guy that fights like short guy.”
Those efforts paid off in a big way; Erosa took home 30% of Dawodu’s pay, since he missed weight by three and a half pounds. Peterson did the same thing in February, allowing Erosa to take home all $100,000 of a Fight of the Night bonus after their bloody three-round brawl.
Erosa typically weighs around 170 pounds and then drops from about 165 down to 146. Early in his career, it made him angry to see opponents unable to cut enough, but he’s since learned to be grateful for the extra money and other advantages it brings.
“I make weight about 9, 9:30 and Dawodu missed weight at about 10:30,” Erosa said. “I’m already rehydrating and about 155 pounds by that time. I was OK with it, as long as it’s not by too much.”
These days Erosa is hardly concerned with what anyone else is doing while he’s preparing for his next opponent and trying to keep improving himself as much as possible. He said his top training partner is Jorge Alcala, a Davis graduate who moved to Las Vegas about six months after Erosa settled there in 2017.
Erosa’s regimen also includes long-distance running, something he said many fighters look down upon, due in large part to the constant pounding on their joints. But Erosa believes it’s underutilized and said a grueling 15-mile road loop in Red Rock Canyon provides significant benefits, both physically and mentally.
“Doing those long runs by myself I have to push myself and get through them with nobody watching,” Erosa said. “I feel like that’s the best time to really figure out what you’re made of.”
The results speak for themselves, and Erosa hopes to get back in the cage before the end of the year after winning five of his six UFC fights since a late scratch due to COVID-19 gave him an unexpected opportunity in June 2020. Before that, he’d lost four straight UFC fights and went back to the regional CageSport circuit, where he never lost confidence in his abilities.
Beating Peterson gave Erosa a feeling that he’d “reached the mountaintop” and gave him more leverage, allowing him to turn down unfavorable fights, such as an invite to make a long trip to London on short notice to take on Nathaniel Wood in March. He appreciated the opportunity to sign a new four-fight contract with a pay raise on Tuesday, but he’s most happy to just be able to continue pursuing his passion at the highest level.
“It’s more just the assurance and just knowing that this is where I belong,” Erosa said. “When I lost three fights in a row, I was 1-4 and I’d got cut for the second time. I thought it was the end for me.”
Instead, he’s worked his way up to No. 15 in the world, according to Tapology’s latest featherweight rankings. Erosa said he would welcome a chance to fight an opponent ranked in the UFC’s top 15, or he’d be just as happy to take on someone else who could offer a fun challenge.
