It was a journey that remains epic seven decades later. Tales can’t grow taller and baseball lore can’t embellish the unlikely reality of what actually happened.
All time has done is make it seem more impossible.
That Logan Wheeler Post No. 36 of Yakima won the American Legion World Series in 1953 was remarkable and historic enough. No team from the Northwest had ever done it, and this was a big-city prize won in previous years by teams from Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Oakland and New Orleans.
But far more than rising from obscurity, this band of hard-scrabble teenagers will always be known for how they won it.
What chance would you give a team that batted .158 in 11 games through regional, sectional and national tournaments? They hit no home runs in those games and produced half as many hits and runs as Winnetka, the favored powerhouse from Chicago’s north shore.
Just to start the journey was a monumental chore, needing 15 innings to win the first game of the state tournament. A week later, Lewiston humbled Yakima 12-0 with a no-hitter in regional play. Each day presented huge challenges for a team with no seniors, as per age rules in those days, and a half dozen 16-year-old starters, including a first-year shortstop.
Honestly, what chance?
Well, for those who believe pitching and defense win championships, this should be your favorite story. And there may not be a better one in any place or in any era.
Lightly teased by media as being “hitless wonders,” Yakima nonetheless made every play it had to, delivered in every clutch moment and never flinched when the season was on the brink — which was often.
In the summer of ‘53, Yakima’s band of boys from the ‘Fruit Bowl of the Nation’ had every reason and opportunity to end their season while other elites played on. But the comebacks kept coming, the rallies kept mounting and the incredible escapes kept happening. What started with that marathon at state in Tacoma led to a Little World Series title in Miami a month later — a 14-game, coast-to-coast crusade that is immortalized today in Cooperstown.
And a week after a massive city-wide celebration and parade, the team flew back across the country to be the toast of New York, hanging out with the likes of Ty Cobb, Rocky Marciano and Marilyn Monroe while being featured guests at the first two games of the World Series between the New York Yankees and the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Just 15 kids from Yakima with a chance.
The CoachLess than eight years removed from the end of World War II, these were obviously much different times in Yakima, which in 1953 was less than half the size it is now. Only two high schools fed the city’s Legion program — Yakima and Marquette — but in the summer the sport was king and Parker Field drew thousands for games.
The hope and dream of just about every athlete in town was to play for the Legion team and, just as important, play for John Zaepfel.
Tough, fair, direct, smart and always prepared, Zaepfel — yes, the stadium’s namesake — was enormously popular and successful as a football and baseball coach at Yakima High and, later, as the district’s athletic director. With seven state championships, including five in a row from 1950 to 1954, it was Zaepfel who laid the foundation for Yakima to become a Legion dynasty.
Zaepfel was a taskmaster for fundamentals and understood the power of team building. He was also well known for developing pitching talent.
“Just throw that ball at the heart of the plate,” he was noted for saying, “and if you’ve got sufficient stuff on the ball it will find the corners.”
In 1953, Zaepfel not only had one front-line ace. He had two.
---
The Arms
When it came to striking batters out, Tom Gibson and Dave Dexter were like shock and awe.
Gibson towered at 6-foot-3 and was Yakima’s only player over 200 pounds, and red-haired, freckle-faced Dexter came in from Marquette with a wild velocity that was as intimidating as Gibson’s heater. Together they averaged 12 strikeouts per nine innings for the season and when they started they always finished.
It was Gibson who threw all 15 innings against Bremerton, a 6-5 win that finally ended when the tall 16-year-old was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. He finished the long day with 18 strikeouts and over his next three starts he fanned 14, 12 and 13. It seemed like Gibson was unbeatable, which eventually turned out to be true.
While Dexter occasionally fought his control, walking 10 in a regional game that his team still won, he was otherwise a destroyer of lineups. In the sectional opener in Hastings, Neb., Yakima ran into a Denver squad with future MLB star and Mariners pitching coach Stan Williams, who delivered a three-hit gem with 13 strikeouts.
On any other occasion, Williams likely would’ve sent Yakima to the loser’s bracket with that performance. But all Dexter did was counter with a career-high 20 whiffs, including a run of 11 in a row, to tie a Legion record and hold up a 3-2 victory.
Even when opponents were nearly perfect, Yakima found a way to be better.
---
The Play
Even with the heroics of Gibson and Dexter, Yakima’s summer of fun could’ve easily ended on its home field a day after Lewiston’s Dennis Shoemaker threw his no-hitter, forcing a deciding game for the regional title.
Trouble was, Lewiston had a standout tandem, too, and Doug Randall fanned 15 batters while conceding just four singles the next day. He was motoring along with a 3-2 lead through six innings and a trip to Hastings, Neb., for sectionals was clearly in the Idaho team’s grasp.
And then, on one freak play, it wasn’t.
Yakima managed to load the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Randall got Ed Pleasant to pop a ball high toward left field for what appeared to be a routine catch. Lewiston’s Ervin Moore actually had the ball go into his mitt, but the webbing gave way, the ball tumbled out and Lonnie Davis and John Zaepfel Jr. dashed home for the tying and go-ahead runs.
Moore had apparently tried to reinforce the webbing with a shoestring before the game.
Gibson closed out the 4-3 victory and, despite Shoemaker and Randall combining for 26 strikeouts and four hits over 18 innings, it was Yakima boarding the Northern Pacific bound for Nebraska.
---
The Defense
Sectionals proved no easier for Yakima’s hitters, who right off the train had to deal with the imposing 6-5 Williams.
Fortunately, with Dexter bedeviling Denver’s hitters en route to his record performance, Zaepfel’s charges carried a 3-2 lead into the ninth inning.
That’s when Yakima needed to call on its strengths of defense and pitching not once but three times and in spectacular fashion.
Denver put immense heat on immediately when Don Allensworth hit the first pitch for a triple followed by Dexter issuing his third walk. Zaepfel moved his defense in and the next batter then hit a hard grounder to Davis, the young rookie shortstop, who dove to his right, gloved the ball, popped up and threw out Allensworth at home to deny the tying run.
Denver wasn’t done.
Faced with the bases loaded and one out, Dexter then rang up his record-tying 20th strikeout and then centerfielder Earl Silvers made a one-handed running catch to end the game.
With catcher and captain Jim Howatt anchoring the defense, Davis had Ed Zander on his right at third, Zaepfel Jr. on his left at second and Cliff Monda holding down first. Double plays were their thing, and to survive sectionals they would need their biggest one of the season.
---
The Improbable
While Gibson and Dexter were the indomitable workhorses, Yakima had other quality pitchers. They just didn’t get much work in a 36-game season.
So when Yakima won its first two games at sectionals, Zaepfel decided for a committee approach against California power Richmond, which came to Hastings with an 18-game win streak. It quickly went awry as Richmond plated three runs in the first inning.
Trailing 4-2 in the third inning, Zaepfel went to his bullpen a third time and summoned lefty Joe Hollinsworth, who had only thrown five innings all summer. What’s more, Hollinsworth faced a hornet’s nest with the bases loaded and one out.
If it got out of control, Zaepfel knew he could bring back Dexter on three days rest for the deciding game and have Gibson in reserve. It was a nice safety net but it wasn’t needed because Hollinsworth, all of 5-7, 155 pounds and a Legion rookie, pitched like a veteran ace.
On Hollinsworth’s first pitch, the defense defused the threat by turning a 1-2-3 double play. He then proceeded to throw 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing Yakima to rally for a 5-4 lead.
Suddenly faced with an opportunity to close out the sectional title that night, Zaepfel called on Gibson and Dexter to protect the lead in the eighth and ninth and they did exactly that.
With that remarkable outcome, the journey became historic for Yakima, which left Hastings on a four-day train trip through Chicago and on to Miami.
The Logan Wheelers were going to the final four.
---
The Shutout
Before departing Hastings, Zaepfel’s manager Harry Esgate sent a telegram to the Yakima Morning Herald with his observations and predictions for the World Series.
Naturally, he felt the team would do well and present “plenty of trouble” for three reasons: “The will to win, the boys’ seriousness and Coach Zaepfel’s tactical planning.”
Tactic No. 1: Start Dexter in the opener. While Winnetka was favored, Milford, Mass., was a serious contender since the crew from the Boston suburbs was a World Series finalist the year before.
But even on this grand stage, Yakima’s formula prevailed.
Dexter hurled a four-hitter with nine strikeouts, the defense turned two double plays and the bats did enough in a 2-0 victory before a crowd of nearly 6,000, which, it was pointed out, outdrew four Major League games that day. Dexter’s last two punchouts came in the ninth inning after Milford put two on with one out.
Yakima quickly became fan favorites as the city had boxes of apples and peaches flown in for the crowds at Miami Stadium.
The Fruit Bowl of the Nation was on the map.
And in the win column.
---
The Unity
Zaepfel’s team didn’t pay much attention to the fact that Pleasant was its only Black player. He was known only as a great right fielder and the best producer of triples and RBI.
But in Florida, he was the only player of color in the entire tournament. And that got noticed.
“My dad warned me it would be different,” he said years later. “At our hotel everybody thought I was the busboy. It opened my eyes. But the guys stuck together. I’ve never had anybody stand with me the way these guys did.”
Twice when Pleasant was turned away — first at a restaurant and then at a movie theater — the team walked away with him.
On the trip into Miami, the team had a stayover in Jacksonville and with their meal money the players headed out looking for dinner. They found a restaurant with a T-bone special, went in, got seated and made it simple for the waiter — 15 specials, please.
Seated near the door to the kitchen, they could see the cook put 15 steaks on the grill. It was then that the waiter noticed Pleasant sitting toward the back of the group. He quickly left and returned with the manager, who said the outfielder couldn’t be served and would have to wait outside.
For all the years since, the team has coveted the memory of those half-cooked steaks when they walked out.
---
The Championship
After blanking Milford, the magic continued the next night when Gibson ended Winnetka’s 28-game win streak in a 6-1 victory. Opportunistic Yakima had just three hits but cashed in for all six runs in the fifth inning with the help of four walks and two errors.
But then, just as quickly, the boys hit the wall.
Sluggish from a day off and a visit to the beach, Yakima fell 5-2 to the Gold Coasters from Winnetka, forcing a deciding game for the title. So far from home and on the road for three solid weeks, it felt like the arms and legs had finally wilted in Florida’s heat and humidity.
Zaepfel had no choice, he had to call on Gibson with just two days rest. He also did something totally different, putting names in a hat and having players draw for the batting order. There was also a powerful, positive message spelled out by the coach — you’re a team, you let that loss go, you’re all tigers, you’re ready.”
They were ready, especially Gibson.
Winnetka had Legion’s national player of the year and two others who batted over .400 in the postseason, but the big kid took complete control of those strong bats and the game. He threw a three-hitter, facing just 21 batters in the first six innings, delivered a two-run double in the fourth and finished with three RBI.
Trying to stage a rally in the eighth, Winnetka loaded the bases with no outs. But all that came of it was one unearned run, and Gibson threw out a potential run with Howatt’s tag at the plate.
For the second time in four days, Gibson shut down an offense that crushed its way to Miami. The formula held up all the way through, and Yakima brought a national trophy home to prove it.
While there was excellent pitching all around and the winning lineup batted only .167 in four games, Yakima’s defense and pitching held opponents scoreless in 30 of 35 innings.
“I know that anyone playing through all the tournaments must have a few of the breaks to win,” Zaepfel said afterward. “These kids just never gave up and now look at what they’ve done. I’m both grateful and humble.”
Still an epic tale, 67 years later.