Looking back just three weeks ago, Adam Goodrich was in a tough spot and doesn't try to find softer words to spin it in a more positive way.
"It was a slump," said the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak outfielder. "I wasn't seeing the ball well and I was really upset about it. I was just playing really bad."
This came during the Pak's annual July trip to Reno, where the team faces stout competition and gears up for its push into the postseason. Not an ideal time to be chasing bad pitches.
But last Wednesday, that felt like a distant memory — albeit a very useful one, as it turns out.
A day after driving in three runs in the semifinals, Goodrich was 3-for-4 with five RBI in the championship game and earned the MVP award as the Pak steamrolled its way through the Senior Legion state tournament in Spokane.
"Adam is such a great competitor, like all our kids are, and sometimes we laugh because they think they should get a hit every time up," said head coach Mike Archer. "But Mick (Jansen, the hitting coach) got him in the cages for some extra hacks and got him back to his fundamentals. He was getting himself out swinging at pitches that weren't strikes, but he got back to what he does best."
After getting seven hits and scoring eight runs in the four-game series with the Yakima Pepsi Beetles, the West Valley graduate turned in a trifecta — three hits, three runs and three RBI — in a tune-up game and carried that momentum directly into state, where he drove in a team-high 10 runs. In five games he drew five walks and struck out only once.
"It felt like I was turning it around in the Beetles series," said Goodrich, who was dropped from second to fifth in the lineup. "At Reno I was hitting second and did not like it. That's a curse for me for some reason. Back in fifth, where I hit last year, I got it going and was happy to be there."
Like all of last year's graduates, Goodrich lost most of his high school opportunities due to the pandemic, which wiped out his junior season at West Valley and limited him to 13 games with no postseason as a senior. But with other circumstances and decisions added in, he'll likely be the most underplayed athlete when the Pak arrive in Gillette, Wyo., for the eight-team Northwest Regional next week.
Thinking he wouldn't make the Pak roster coming off his junior season with the Rams, Goodrich opted to not play for the Peppers in 2020. That certainly didn't hinder his development for last summer, when he earned the starting spot in centerfield and helped the Pak win the program's seventh state title.
But last spring he was away from the sport again, attending Central Washington University and deciding too late to be a walk-on with the baseball program.
"I went to the gym a lot and every weekend when I came home I'd get in some live batting in with friends or my dad," he said. "At first I wasn't sure if I'd come back for another season but some teammates talked me into it and I'm glad they did. I was a little worried with the time off I wouldn't get my spot back, but I did right away and started feeling like my old self pretty quick."
With his full year of experience — he's one of six returners from the 2021 team — Goodrich enjoys the duties and responsibilities of being in the middle of it all.
"I've always like centerfield and preferred it over left or right," he said. "I've got the speed to cover the ground, but mostly I enjoy the leadership of being out there a second year. Moving guys in or back, seeing the whole field. That's fun when you're on a team as good as this one."
A year ago, the Northwest Regional was also held in Gillette and the Pak was 2-2, reaching the final four. Goodrich had two hits and two runs scored in each of the wins, so he already has a nice lay of the land.
"We all know it's going to be a battle," he said. "Idaho Falls is the team to beat and we lost to them 8-5 last year. We could play them again and I feel like we're capable of beating them. It's a great opportunity."
Goodrich's seasonal contrasts are as extreme as they come. In the last three years he only played a handful of games in the spring, but he's also been a major part of the Pak's 10-0 run through the last two Senior Legion state tournaments. He clearly enjoys the heat, which brought him out of a slump and to the top of his game in a matter of weeks.
"I was pretty pumped, that's for sure," Goodrich said about his state MVP award. "I definitely feel like I play better in the bigger games and can come through in the clutch. There's nothing like the feeling of getting the job done."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.