SELAH — Scratching out a nail-biter or rolling to an easy one, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak was up to the task in both ways Friday night.
Dylan Bishop scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning in the nightcap as the Pak earned a 7-1, 2-1 sweep over visiting Salem, Ore., at Archer Park.
Bishop stole second base, reached third on an error and scored on a passed ball to finish the day for Yakima Valley, which improved to 34-7.
Drew Johnson, Nate Gutierrez, Ryker Fortier and Johnny Hanses had two hits apiece for the Pak.
The first game was well in hand thanks in large part to Johnson, who was 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBI. Tommy Meluskey had yet another extra-base hit with an RBI triple, Connor Dailey had two hits with an RBI and Dean Pettyjohn was 2 for 2.
Yakima Valley, which opened an eight-game homestand this week with a sweep over Hanford on Wednesday, has won 12 of its last 14 games. The Pak hosts Salem for two more doubleheaders with Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by Sunday at noon.
After playing four tournaments in Montana, the Yakima Pepsi Beetles are preparing for another long road trip, this time the longest yet. The Beetles (11-9) will travel to Idaho Falls for the Bandits Invitational on July 29-Aug. 2.
The Bandits, who play at Melaleuca Field and are 24-8 for the season, won last year’s American Legion World Series title.