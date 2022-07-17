The Yakima Pepsi Pak took care of business quickly Sunday evening, wrapping up the Central Washington League’s lone state berth by walloping rival Yakima Pepsi Beetles 24-0 at Parker Faller Field.
The Pak capped the sweep with a 12-8 victory in the nightcap.
Drew Johnson had a monster game for Yakima Valley, connecting on a two home runs — a two-run blast in the second inning and a three-run shot in the following frame — as part of a 3-for-3, six-RBI effort.
Pak leadoff hitter Ryker Fortier was 5 for 5 and drove in five runs and scored four more.
Cade Gibson was 3 for 3 and doubled and Grant Chapman was 4 for 5 with three RBI and three runs for Yakima Valley, which improved to 31-6 by sweeping the four-game series with the Beetles.
Pak pitcher Eian Peralta gave up just one hit in the complete-game effort.
The eight-team Senior Legion state tournament starts Saturday at Shadle Park High School’s Jackson Field, where Yakima Valley’s won its 2017 title.
The Beetles finished the season 15-27.
