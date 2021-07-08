RENO — Nate Gutierrez drove in four runs in the first game and took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of the second game as the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak won two games on opening day of the 32nd annual Josh Anderson Memorial tournament on Thursday.
Gutierrez was 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBI as Yakima Valley opened the four-day tournament with a 16-2 win over the Damonte Rebels. Caden Herbst pitched a complete game and Drew Benjamin had two hits and two RBI.
The Pak then outlasted the West Coast Kings 5-3 in eight innings. Gutierrez threw the first six innings and Blake Steiner pitched the seventh and eighth. Eli Grange was 3-for-4 with a double and Ryker Fortier and Johnny Hanses both had two hits with an RBI.
Yakima Valley improved to 28-4 and will face the Chico Nuts on Friday at 1 p.m.
Yakima Valley 16, Damonte 2 (YV: Nate Gutierrez 2-3, 3b, 4 RBI; Drew Benjamin 2-3, 2 RBI; Caden Herbst CG, 6 IP, 3 K).
Yakima Valley 5, West Coast 3 (YV: Ryker Fortier 2-4, RBI; Eli Grange 3-4, 2b; Caden Herbst 2 RBI; Johnny Hanses 2-4, RBI; Nate Gutierrez no-hitter through 5 2/3, 3 K; Blake Steiner 2 IP.