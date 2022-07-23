SPOKANE — A huge fourth inning propelled the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to a comfortable 12-2 five-inning win in their Senior Legion state tournament opener Saturday afternoon.
The Pak trailed by a run before their rally began with a pair of walks and a Cade Gibson single to load the bases. By the time Gibson hit another single to drive in Yakima Valley's ninth run of the inning, 11 consecutive batters had reached base safely.
All the runs scored one at a time thanks to singles, walks and errors before Pullman finally ended the damage with three quick outs. Along with Gibson, five other players recorded hits.
The capped off a 3-for-3 day by adding a third RBI single with two outs in the fifth. Jackson May walked to bring home the winning run.
Everyone in the Pak lineup scored at least once, with leadoff man Ryker Fortier going 2-for-4 and Grant Chapman driving in two runs at the bottom of the order. John Sullivan finished 2-for-2 in the eighth spot.
Steven Johnson struck out six batters and gave up just three hits in a complete game for Yakima Valley. That extended the Pak's winning streak to seven games since a rare three-game losing streak in Reno, Nevada.
Yakima Valley advanced to a winner's bracket semifinal Sunday at 4 p.m. against the Vancouver Mavericks, which beat Whatcom Post 7 8-0 on Saturday. In the other quarterfinals, Lakeside Recovery beat the Spokane Bandits 9-3 and Wilder Port Angeles run-ruled the Spokane Cannons 11-0 in five innings.
YV highlights: Ryker Fortier 2-4, run, RBI; Cade Gibson 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; John Sullivan 2-2, run, RBI; Steven Johnson 5 IP, ER, 6 K.
-
Peppers rally for win
SELAH — The Yakima Valley Peppers erased a three-run deficit to knock off Mead 8-5 in the first round of the Junior Legion state tournament Saturday night at Carlon Field.
Ace Jonathan Rominger struck out five and gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. The Peppers will face I-5 Toyota MD from Centralia at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
YV highlights: Jonathan Rominger 5 2/3 IP, 5 K, BB, 2 ER; Connor Speer IP, K, 1-3, 2 runs; James Hull 2-4.
