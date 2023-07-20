Injuries and illness tested the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak’s depth this summer, providing adversity for a team that still found plenty of success.
Coach Mike Archer said Yakima Valley’s looking healthier heading into the state tournament at Centralia, where the Pak hopes to win its third straight Senior Legion state championship. Even as the second seed from its district behind Tri-City, Archer knows every opponent will want to be the one to stop Yakima Valley from winning its fifth title since 2017.
“I think guys are out to beat us,” Archer said. “What other way would you want it? Our guys will be ready to go.”
He’ll turn to ace Steven Johnson for Saturday’s opener against Lakeside Recovery, the team the Pak knocked off in all four of its recent championship wins. Ideally Johnson won’t be needed to throw more than 80 pitches, giving him the opportunity to pitch again later in the five-day tournament.
No one’s been more consistent for Yakima Valley (29-8) this season than the right-hander from West Valley. He’s posted a record of 8-0 and hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last three starts.
Ty Estey, who missed the Pak’s trip to Reno earlier this month due to mono, should be ready for Yakima Valley’s Sunday game and Archer expects Eian Peralta to pitch Monday. Luke Jenkins has emerged as Yakima Valley’s fourth starter after John Sullivan went down with a season-ending knee injury, so the Naches Valley right-hander should be ready either as a long reliever if needed or the Pak’s Tuesday starter.
Pitchers threw live at Wednesday’s practice to ensure they’re staying focused enough to avoid a repeat of last Saturday’s series opener against the Yakima Pepsi Beetles. Archer said a five-day layoff following the tournament in Nevada plus limited practice time set up a “trap game.”
The loss cost Yakima Valley the top seed since it split two doubleheaders against Tri-City earlier this season. But the Pak bounced back to win three straight games and Archer said Johnson, Peralta and James Hull are swinging particularly hot bats heading into the state tournament.
“Our guys are winners and they’re great competitors and they take care of the details,” Archer said.
He expects that to be especially important over the next week against some strong competition, including a Centralia team featuring a handful of players from Tumwater’s 2A state championship squad. Last year no one came close to beating the Pak as it rolled through five games, outscoring opponents 58-11.
A third straight title would send Yakima Valley to the Northwest Regional tournament, which starts Aug. 2 in Gillette, Wyo.
Peppers looking to repeat
The Yakima Valley Peppers will bring a 13-game winning streak into the Junior Legion state tournament at Sherman Anderson Field in Mount Vernon.
They’ll open play in the 16-team bracket against Asotin County Saturday night.
Coach Chris Keller believes this year’s team is deeper than last summer’s state champions, and he scheduled plenty of games to ensure everyone got enough at-bats. Despite some cancellations the Peppers still won 43 of 48 games, already matching their win total from a year ago when they lost 10 games.
Rowdy Mullins, Julian Godina and Justin Busey headline a solid starting rotation that helped Yakima Valley post an 11-1 district record while giving up just 29 runs. The Peppers posted 12 shutouts this season, including four straight during one stretch in June.
Keller said five to six players could still be competing for three or four spots in his batting order, depending on who’s hot. Lately no one’s been hotter than leadoff man Hudson Fries, who’s hit safely in eight of his last 10 at-bats.
