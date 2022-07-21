After winning three of the last four Senior Legion state tournaments, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak expect to see everyone’s top pitchers at Spokane’s AK Jackson Field.
That’s just the way coach Mike Archer and his players like it.
“I think we’ve built a good reputation,” Archer said. “We get everybody’s best shot and that’s fine.”
Yakima Valley Peppers coach Chris Keller said his team is looking forward to the state tournament as well after closing out a 39-9 a regular season. They hope to enjoy the advantage of playing at Archer Park in Selah, starting with a first-round game against Mead at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Pak will take a six-game win streak into their tournament opener at 4 p.m. Saturday against the Pullman Patriots, and their most reliable arms should be well-rested. Archer expects right-hander Steven Johnson to take the mound in front of a veteran defense.
Shortstop Drew Johnson and second baseman Ryker Fortier anchor that group, which also features experienced third baseman Derek Wolff. They give Yakima Valley pitchers plenty of confidence to fill up the zone and not worry about striking out hitters.
“We’re going to go in there and try and control the tempo and put pressure on them,” Archer said. “Our pitchers pitch to contact and they’ve done a good job with that all season.”
They’ve combined for 10 shutouts and only allowed more than five runs seven times in 36 games. The state tournament’s pitch limits and mandatory days of rest adds some more challenges, but Archer’s confident the Pak have the depth they need.
An even deeper group of hitters could lead to some difficult decisions as Archer tries to put together the best lineups for the eight-team, double elimination tournament. Jackson May’s collected 10 hits in his last 18 at-bats, including six doubles, and Fortier’s 15-for-22 over Yakima Valley’s last seven games.
“We’ll go with who’s hot,” Archer said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that have swung well that we’re not afraid to go to.”
A league schedule featuring only a four-game series against the Yakima Beetles allowed the Pak to focus most of their attention on tournaments this summer, a significant departure from past seasons. They faced three other state tournament teams — Wilder Port Angeles, Bellingham and the Spokane Cannons — and posted a perfect record in those seven games, outscoring opponents 55-9.
The Yakima Valley Peppers faced three of the other seven teams in their bracket, highlighted by last Saturday’s 10-0 district title win over the Kennewick Phantoms. Jonathan Rominger threw a three-hitter over five innings to solidify his position as the staff ace, but Keller’s not sure whether he’ll start Rominger on Saturday or save him for the later rounds.
To earn the state title, teams need to win at least four games, including the championship scheduled for 11 a.m. next Wednesday in both Spokane and Selah. A second game could follow, if necessary.
