SELAH — Inside the white lines, it all looked right and good and normal.
Baseball in June.
The smell of fresh-cut grass, a national anthem with hands on hearts, gloves open and poised, the excited sounds of a ball in play.
Outside those lines, however, a crowd of several hundred gathered late Friday afternoon at Carlon Park to watch the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak play games that are not approved by the Yakima Health District or allowed under state restrictions so long as Yakima County remains in Phase 1 of the coronavirus reopening.
With the city of Selah not enforcing those restrictions at its parks, the Pak saw an opportunity to begin practices last week and on Friday launched a 13-game homestand over eight days.
“The response has been good, real positive,” said head coach Mike Archer, who’s in his 37th year with the Pak. “Our kids, our parents and our city are excited about this. We know the County is against this, but we feel it’s safe out here and our players are safe. For baseball on this field, it was time to move ahead.”
With “100-percent support” from its parents, according to Archer, the Pak moved ahead with several on-field safety precautions, such as extended dugouts for distancing, restricted access to the clubhouse, and holding all celebratory contact in check.
The crowd, which grew as the first game with the River City Athletics moved along, was encouraged to be respectful with others for spacing. No food concessions were sold, and tighter groups were mostly within families. Masks were optional.
Dylan Bishop, a Selah graduate and Whitworth freshman, is one of four players returning for a third summer together at the city-owned park. He was the starting pitcher in the first game, which the Pak won 6-1 before completing the sweep with a 10-4 victory in the nightcap.
“We’re all out here for the same reason — we love the game of baseball,” he said. “We feel safe out here. We’re all practicing social distancing, we’re doing all we can and we’re wary of what’s going on.”
Hayden Groth, another three-year Pak veteran, had expected to receive his West Valley diploma during a Friday morning walk-through prior to a drive-up graduation ceremony in the evening. But without approval from the health district, West Valley was forced to cancel those plans on Thursday and go with a virtual ceremony.
While Bishop’s Whitworth team got in 16 games before being shut down, Groth’s season at West Valley — like all high school sports in the state — was put on hold before the first regular-season game and then ultimately canceled.
“We kept an open mind for the summer and stayed hopeful we’d get to play some baseball,” Groth said. “It worked out because here we are. After months of not knowing what to do with yourself, it’s just exciting to be back out here. After losing the whole high school season, at least we have this.”
The Pak will continue its five-game set with River City from the Tri-Cities with another doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 5:30 p.m. Then comes four games with Kennewick on Tuesday and Wednesday and three games with Centralia on June 11 and 12. Archer is hoping to fill in more home dates before the team’s annual trip to a tournament in Reno.
Teams that rely on high school or college fields for practice and games, like the Yakima Pepsi Beetles, are unable to because those facilities are closed until state restrictions are lifted, which likely means Phase 3. The Beetles are heading to Montana to open their season next week at a tournament in Bozeman and will return to Montana for several more tournaments.
The Columbia Basin Riverdogs, based in Moses Lake and Ephrata, are opening their season in Boise, Idaho, next week and planning to host the River City Athletics in Ephrata on June 23, provided Grant County has reached Phase 3. The Central Washington Spuds in Moses Lake are also hoping to be playing games soon, possibly against the Pak.
Yakima Valley’s roster is deeper than normal with 19 players, and the Pak does plan to field a Peppers squad. With American Legion canceling all its events this year, the Pak and Beetles are playing independent seasons. There won’t be any state or regional tournaments.
Small matter to these 19 kids.
“Missing out on our entire senior seasons — it’s hard to explain how tough that was,” said West Valley’s Jack Van De Brake. “So right now, having this, it’s everything to us. It’s a huge deal.”
Even at a time when simply taking the field is a complicated and contentious issue.
“We all made this choice. Every guy on this team will tell you they’re happy with it, more than happy,” Van De Brake said. “What’s important is we made that decision for ourselves. We feel good out here, safe. This is where we should be.”