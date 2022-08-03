GILLETTE, Wyo. — Medford jumped on Yakima Valley and carried its early offense to a 9-7 victory Wednesday in the Senior Legion Northwest Regional.
The Pepsi Pak will try to stay alive Thursday morning when it faces Eagle River, Alaska, in a loser-out contest at 8:30. Eagle River fell to Cheyenne, Wyo., 10-2.
Jace Miller smacked a three-run homer — his first of two blasts in the game — to give Medford a 3-0 lead in the first inning. The Mustangs added a pair of runs in the third to extend the lead to 5-0 before Yakima Valley got its offense going.
Cade Gibson capped a two-run rally by singling home Eian Peralta and Derek Wolff in the fourth.
Medford again pushed its lead to five runs by plating one in the fourth and fifth innings.
Yakima Valley's John Sullivan (groundout) and Grant Chapman (single) each notched an RBI as the Pak again trimmed the lead to three only to have the Mustangs respond with a pair of its own runs.
The Pak mounted its best attack in its final at-bat in the seventh, scoring three runs on three hits — including RBI singles from Sullivan and Drew Johnson, and Gibson's run-scoring groundout.
Yakima Valley threatened more with the bases loaded but a fielder's choice grounder to third base ended the game.
Adam Goodrich, the MVP of last week's state tournament, was 3 for 4 with a double and score two runs, Johnson had three hits and annd an RBI, Gibson drove in three runs while Sullivan knocked in two.
The Pak, which left 11 runners on base, fell to 38-7 while the Mustangs improved to the same record.
Yakima Valley highlights: Drew Johnson 3-5, RBI; Eian Peralta 1-3, 2 runs; Adam Goodrich 3-5, 2b, 2 runs; Cade Gibson 2-4, 3 RBI, run; John Sullivan 1-4, 2 RBI; Grant Chapman 1-4, RBI.
