GILLETTE, Wyo. — Yakima Valley overcame an early two-run deficit but couldn't keep up with Cheyenne and fell 8-2 on Friday morning and was eliminated from the Senior Legion Northwest Regional tournament.
The Pak, which won the Washington state tournament late last month, finished the season 39-10.
After the Sixers broke a scoreless tie with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning, Yakima Valley leveled the score with two runs of its one in the top of the fourth.
Derek Wolff drew a walk to open the Pak rally and scored on Eian Peralta's triple to right field. Adam Goodrich, the MVP of the state tournament, singled home Peralta.
Cheyenne, though, was just getting started while Yakima Valley would total two hits in its last three at-bats.
The Sixers reclaimed the lead with a run in the bottom of the fourth and then put the victory away with five more in the sixth on four hits, two walks and a hit batter.
Six players collected a hit for the Pak.
The Pak won its eight state championship late last month, powering through the field in Spokane by outscoring opponents by more than nine runs per game in five victories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.