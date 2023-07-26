MOUNT VERNON — A late flurry of runs for host Mount Vernon knocked the Yakima Valley Peppers out of the Junior Legion state tournament with a 9-2 loss Wednesday afternoon.
The defending champions produced only two hits before the seventh inning, Dylan Kingston and Drayke Seward led off with a pair of singles. Kingston scored on a ground ball and Peppers centerfielder Keaton Pitzer added an RBI single, but he never advanced past first base.
Yakima Valley starting pitcher Justin Busey battled through some control issues to keep the game close, allowing just two runs on two hits in 3 2/3 innings. But the Peppers' bullpen struggled in their fifth game in five days, giving up four runs in the fifth inning and another three in the sixth.
Mount Vernon topped Yakima Valley for the second time this season to advance to Wednesday night's semifinal against Kennewick, which beat the Peppers 4-3 in eight innings on Sunday. Yakima Valley's offense didn't score until the seventh inning of that game as well, but the Peppers got on the board in the first inning of their three state tourney wins against Asotin County, Mount Spokane and Mead.
Yakima Valley finished its season 46-7.
Peppers highlights: Justin Busey 3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, 2 K, 4 BB.
