For the first time since their 2019 postseasons crumbled in turmoil, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak and Yakima Pepsi Beetles will meet on the field again on Sunday and Monday.
And, as usual, there's plenty on the line.
The Pepsi Pak, which will host the first doubleheader on Sunday, is 7-1 in the four-team Central Washington League and chasing Area 4's top seed to the Senior Legion state tournament in Kennewick on July 26-30.
The Beetles, at 1-5 in league, have the Pak series remaining along with a doubleheader at Hanford next week and are dueling with the Flames for the CWL's third state berth.
Last year's CWL season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and two years ago both teams were disqualified from participating in the state tournament over a dispute involving Legion rules and boundaries.
The Pak, which is 32-6 for the season, won a tournament in Reno a week ago and split with Kennewick on Thursday, giving Yakima Valley a 3-1 series win against the Outlaws (8-3, 34-13). Two wins against the Beetles would clinch the top seed to state for the Pak and three would win the league title outright.
The Outlaws, who swept a series against Yakima earlier this week and have one league game left against Hanford, are hosting the eight-team state tournament at Roy Johnson Field.
The Beetles, who are hosting the second doubleheader with the Pak on Monday, split their first twin bill with Hanford on June 22. The Flames are 1-8 in league.
The Pak own an 18-game win streak against the Beetles, whose last win in the rivalry was a CWL doubleheader sweep on July 13, 2016.