SELAH — Sparked by Blake Steiner’s four-hit shutout in the first game, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak swept a doubleheader against the Yakima Pepsi Beetles as their Central Washington League series opened Sunday at Archer Stadium.
Steiner struck out seven in a 10-0 six-inning victory, and Eli Grange pitched six innings and also had a two-run double in the nightcap to lead the Pak to a 9-4 win.
Yakima Valley moved to 9-1 in league and 34-6 overall and will conclude its CWL season on Monday with another two games against the Beetles at Parker Faller Field. The first game is set for 5:30 p.m.
Derek Wolff was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in the second game and had a hit and RBI in the opener.
Teammate Jackson May impacted both games as well, going 3-for-3 in the nightcap after contributing an RBI hit in the opener.
Yakima moved to 1-7 in league and will follow Monday’s games with a doubleheader at Hanford on Friday that could decide the league’s third and final state berth.
Yakima Valley 10, Yakima 0 (YV: Blake Steiner CG, 6 IP, 4 hits, 7 K; Drew Johnson 2-3, 3b, RBI; Derek Wolff 1-2, RBI; Nate Gutierrez 2-3; Adam Goodrich 2-3; Johnny Hanses 2b; Jackson May RBI.
Yakima Valley 9, Yakima 4 (YV: Eli Grange 2b, 2 RBI, 6 IP; Jack Jenkins save; Ryker Fortier 2-3; Derek Wolff 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Jackson May 3-3.