The Yakima Pepsi Beetles will launch their Senior Legion baseball season with a series of games Friday through Sunday at Davis’ Pete Orgill Field.
The Beetles get started Friday with a single game against westside power Chaffey Baseball at 7 p.m..
Davis will then host a tripleheader on Saturday — Yakima vs. Chaffey at 10 a.m., Chaffey vs. River Dogs (Moses Lake) at 1 p.m. and Yakima vs. River Dogs at 4 p.m.
The Spokane Bandits will then come to town for a doubleheader on Sunday against the Beetles. Game times are 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
No concessions will be sold at the ballpark until June 1, as per local Covid-19 restrictions.
The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak held tryouts this week and will host its season openers on June 8 against Tri-Cities Select.
The Central Washington League will include five teams, including Wenatchee, Hanford and Kennewick, and league play starts June 14. Hanford will host the Senior Legion state tournament in late July.
The Beetles were a team without a home last season because Parker Faller Field on the campus of Yakima Valley College was off limits due to the coronavirus pandemic. Yakima Youth Baseball lost its two annual tournaments — the Garretson Memorial and Firecracker.
Yakima played in several tournaments in Montana as well as Idaho last summer.