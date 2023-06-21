Four pitchers combined to produce a five-hit shutout and the Yakima Pepsi Beetles beat Columbia Gorge 8-0 at Parker Faller Field Wednesday afternoon.
Branson Rozier went 3-for-3 with three singles, a run and an RBI to lead the Beetles at the plate. They scored all of their runs after the third inning and totaled nine hits to complement six walks and two hit batters.
Jacob Rettig worked out of a jam after giving up two singles to start the game before retiring the last six batters he faced. J’Den Briones and Kaden Taylor each pitched a pair of innings and Nick Field pitched the seventh to close out the win.
Yakima (9-13) will return to action Friday when it faces Lakeside at 2 p.m. in its first game of the Nate Steffens Memorial Tournament at SVC Dream Field in Mount Vernon.
Beetles highlights: Branson Rozier 3-3, run, RBI.
