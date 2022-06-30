SELAH — Derek Wolff hit three doubles and drove in four runs to lead the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to a 14-5 win over the Northwest Diamond Academy’s Kaatz team on opening day of the Emily Harris Memorial tournament Thursday night at Archer Stadium.
The game was tied 5-5 against the team from Tualatin, Ore., when Yakima Valley broke away with five runs in the fifth and another four in the sixth.
Ryker Fortier was 2-for-3 with a double, four runs scored and two RBI, Drew Johnson scored three times and drove in two, and Grant Chapman had one of YV’s six doubles and was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
The Pak (19-3) will play a doubleheader on Friday, facing the Northwest Athletics at 5 p.m. and Northwest Diamond’s Swarty squad at 7:30.
YV highlights: Derek Wolff 3-4, 3 2b, run, 4 RBI; Ryker Fortier 2-3, 2b, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Drew Johnson 1-2, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Adam Goodrich 2 RBI; Cade Gibson 2-3, RBI; Jackson May 2-4, run; John Sullivan 1-3, 2 runs; Grant Chapman 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Eian Peralta 1-4, 2b, run, RBI; Steven Johnson CG, 6 IP, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K.
-
Beetles force extras
THE DALLES, Ore. — Despite a four-run rally in the seventh inning to force extra innings in the nightcap, the Yakima Pepsi Beetles dropped a doubleheader, 7-0 and 7-6, to the Columbia Gorge Hustlers on Thursday.
After falling 7-0 in the opener to Columbia Gorge, which finished second in Yakima’s Garretson Memorial tournament last month, the Beetles outhit the Hustlers 9-5 in the second game, which saw the home team win it in the bottom of the eighth. Kobe Taylor was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, and Brodi Phillips and Nick Field both drove in two runs.
Yakima (9-19) is off until July 5 when it travels to Everett for a doubleheader. The Beetles’ annual Firecracker tournament begins July 7.
Yakima highlights — Game 1: Daniel Gomez 2-4, 2b; Nick Field 2-3, 2b, 6 IP, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K. Game 2: Brodi Phillips 2-2, run, 2 RBI; Nick Field 1-2, 2 RBI; Kobe Taylor 3-3, 2 runs; Caleb Coscarart 1-5, 2b, RBI; Kortez Kline 1-4, 2 runs.
