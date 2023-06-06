Look out American Legion baseball. The two-time reigning state champion has its entire starting rotation back this summer.
This would be the same crew, which consists of Steven Johnson, Ty Estey, Eian Peralta and John Sullivan, which dominated five state tournament games in Spokane last year for the program’s fifth title since 2014 and eighth overall.
“That is a little rare for us, having that many guys back in the rotation,” said the indefatigable Mike Archer, whose entering his 40th season as head coach. “Obviously that figures to be a strength for us. On the flip side, though, we lost the top of our lineup and some guys will have to move up.”
Indeed, last year’s offensive anchor of the top three spots in the lineup and the No. 5 hitter have moved on. But considering that the four high schools contributing to the Pak’s 17-player roster — West Valley, Selah, Ellensburg and Naches Valley — were a collective 80-18 this spring with three league titles and two state trophies, it’s likely that plenty of runs will be scored.
“It may not be a doubles, homers type of lineup, but we’ll be able to do a lot of things,” Archer said. “We like what we’ve got.”
Archer has 11 returning players with catcher Grant Chapman and outfielder Jackson May back for a third summer. Ellensburg grad Cade Gibson has finished year of college and was one of the catalysts at state last year with seven hits and seven RBI. Gibson will also fortify an already stout pitching staff.
Johnson was the ace of that group a year ago, posting an 8-1 record with an MVP award at state for his two victories. An additional bonus for this group is having two quality catchers in Chapman, who has signed with Jamestown College, and Ty Moore, the SCAC West MVP for Naches Valley.
Yakima Valley, which swept three games from Northwest Blaze last weekend by a total score of 37-0, will host its Hagert Memorial tournament Saturday and Sunday and its Harris Memorial tourney June 29 to July 2. After its annual trip to Reno, the Pak will have a four-game series with the Yakima Pepsi Beetles.
The state tournament will be held in Centralia on July 22-26.
Is a threepeat in the works, especially since the program doubled up last year with the Pak and Peppers both capturing titles?
“It’s something to be proud of, for sure, winning both last year,” Archer said. “But our expectations aren’t focused on wins and losses, but more on working hard and getting better each time we play. That’s how we’ve approached it and that’s how we’ve been able to play well toward the end of the season. That’s our process and it works for us.”
Players, school
Mason Bailey, Selah
Ryan Bair, Selah
Ean Bedsaul, Ellensburg
Joe Bugni, Ellensburg
Grant Chapman, Selah
Ty Estey, Ellensburg
Cade Gibson, Ellensburg
James Hull, Selah
Luke Jenkins, Naches Valley
Steven Johnson, West Valley
Jackson May, West Valley
Ty Moore, Naches Valley
Eian Peralta, Selah
Jonathan Rominger, Ellensburg
Connor Speer, West Valley
Logan Stevenson, Naches Valley
John Sullivan, West Valley
